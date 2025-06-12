9-1-1 crossovers have been rare over the years — due to scheduling and budget — for the original series and Lone Star, which ended after five seasons on Fox in February 2025. Besides one in which three members of the 118 (9-1-1) headed to Austin to help out with a wildfire, there were just mentions and minor characters appearing. But could that change with the newest spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, joining ABC’s lineup this fall?

Rob Lowe, who played Captain Owen Strand for all five seasons of Lone Star, is open to it. “Well, I’ll have to ask Chad Lowe, my brother,” he told Decider. (Chad Lowe played Owen’s half-brother and directed episodes of 9-1-1 and Lone Star.) “Chad Lowe is the executive producer, director of 9-1-1: Nashville. And so I’m just waiting for my phone to ring. I mean, you know, I hired him on Lone Star. I think turnabout is fair play.”

Rob Lowe did tell TV Insider after the 9-1-1: Lone Star finale that he would play Owen again. That series did end with him alive, though it didn’t look like he’d make it at one point in the finale, and back in New York, having taken the chief job. It took him full circle from the series premiere, which began with him a New York firefighter.

“I mean, I never say never. I never say never. And I would be open to anything as long as it is not trying to be a cheaper, on low budget knockoff of what we worked so hard to establish,” he explained. “I think we leave a legacy, not to put too fine a point on it, on storytelling, big spectacle, big cast, great actors, stars, and if there’s an appetite for that that still exists, I’m down.”

On the new spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, Chris O’Donnell stars as Captain Don Sharpe, also a rodeo rider, who runs the city’s busiest firehouse with his son. He’s a devoted husband and family man with secrets. Jessica Capshaw plays his wife, and she reiterated those secrets when talking to us about the show.

“She’s part conductor and making sure that the family is good and well and warm and this matriarch at the same time that she’s sort of still got this incredibly strong relationship with her husband. And my guess is that’s going to get to be fiery and fun. Then there’s all the dark secrets that people don’t know yet,” she teased. “So we’ll see that side of her. And then there’s this very business-like, ambitious, strategic oriented part of her. I have to say when I was reading it, and I was obviously particularly invested in the things that she was saying or looking at them in a different way, I liked her. I was like, I would like to hang out with this person. She seems great.”

Would you want to see Rob Lowe playing Owen again on 9-1-1: Nashville? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1: Nashville, Series Premiere, Fall 2025, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC