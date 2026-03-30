What To Know It’s election day on The Rookie, but Wesley already knows the results.

Plus, Seth returns — again — and takes a polygraph test.

Election day arrives on The Rookie in the Monday, March 30, episode, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is prepared for the worst.

Elsewhere in the episode, Seth (Patrick Keleher) shows up again, and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) gets into some trouble while working with her new rookie. Warning: Spoilers for The Rookie Season 8 Episode 13 ahead!

“I’m going to lose badly,” Wesley declares while dropping Angela (Alyssa Diaz) off at work. “Rather than waste another minute on a failed campaign that neither one of us enjoyed for a second, we are first day of the rest of our lives-ing it.” But once he drives off (“I love you, loser,” Angela says), Nyla (Mekia Cox) calls Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and enlists him to host a small gathering at his place that night in support of Wesley.

It’s supposed to be a surprise party, so when Wesley goes to Nyla and James’ (Arjay Smith) to get the latter to help him with his concession speech, he tries to keep him from seeing the decorations, but fails. And so when Wesley and James head to the station to get Angela and Nyla at the end of their shift, he knows about the party.

At Nolan and Bailey’s, everyone’s gathered as Celina’s (Lisseth Chavez) boyfriend, Rodge (Zander Hawley) sings a song about how Wesley lost really badly. It’s also here that Wesley tells Angela his plan for what’s next as his concession speech is about to play on the news; he knows Vivian (Necar Zadegan) will fire him, so it felt good to cut through the noise and stop playing politics and just speak his truth. Wesley has also realized how little he accomplished at the DA’s office. He’s planning to go back to being a defense attorney, which isn’t a surprise to his wife, though she points out a lot of cops will feel betrayed, like he’s siding with the enemy. She’s all for it, since their sex life was “unreal” while on opposite sides.

With that, he thanks everyone. “I can’t say it was an enjoyable experience, but man, was it memorable,” he says. “We’ve all gone through so much together this year, sometimes it felt like it was more than we could handle, but it wasn’t because we had each other. It’s safe to say that I have no idea what the future has in store, but I do know one thing: We won’t be going through it alone because we’re a family.”

Meanwhile, Seth wants back in at the station and shows up at the recruitment fair. Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) make him take a polygraph, during which he must admit to his lies and to not warning them about the danger they were in during the wildfire. Yes, he lied to cover up his mistakes like he always does, but “not anymore,” he says.

What he did, however, is unforgivable to the department, and his test results would have to be shared with Internal Affairs, should he try to get back in. Lucy tells him that she can see he’s trying to be a better person, but there’s no coming back from what he did. He understands and thanks them for the opportunity to tell the truth. He appreciates everything that Lucy taught him, shakes her and Tim’s hands, and leaves … and we’ll have to wait to see if he shows up again.

What did you think of the latest episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Rookie, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC