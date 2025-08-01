SZN4 was the only mix-gendered group on Season 1 of Building the Band. Aaliyah Rose, Cameron Goode, Donzell Taggart, and Katie Roeder formed the first band of the season and impressed mentor and lead judge Nicole Scherzinger from their very first performance.

Throughout the season, the group was heavily favored to win the whole competition. They made it all the way to the final 2 against girl group 3QUENCY, and after both bands’ final performances, Scherzinger, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland decided the winner.

3QUENCY ended up winning the competition, which meant SZN4 finished in second place. This was all filmed a year ago, though, so where does the group stand now? Scroll down for the latest!

Is SZN4 still together?

Yes, SZN4 is still together and committed to making it work as a group. In fact, coming in second place “kind of put this fuel underneath us,” Rose told Tudum. “We were like, ‘We’re not stopping here. This is just the beginning.’ We knew that we had found something so incredibly special.”

The group met up at Rose’s mother’s home in Utah to build on what they created while filming. But, unfortunately, living in different places across the country has made working together a bit challenging.

“We definitely have to plan because obviously things cost money and we have our own lives in places that we live,” Roeder admitted. “We’ve done a really good job of balancing our regular lives and making sure we’re still getting together.”

And, yes, there is an official SZN4 Instagram account so fans can keep up with what the group is up to!

What kind of music will SZN4 make?

The band hasn’t fully solidified their sound yet. As Goode explained, “We’re still at the start of all this stuff. Even when it comes down to music, we’re still learning each other’s voices and figuring out how we can make a story and how our stories connect.”

However, Goode confirmed that the band is “creating” new music that has the “same soul” as what viewers saw on the show. “The magic that we have on the show is still going to be in our music,” Goode added. “It’s a part of us.”

