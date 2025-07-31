Jason Momoa Brings Hawaiian History to Life in Apple TV+’s ‘Chief of War’

Jason Momoa is certain his Hawaiian ancestors made their presence known when the Aquaman actor was filming his passion project, the epic historical drama Chief of War, premiering August 1 on Apple TV+.

“The volcanoes went off while we were shooting about the volcanoes going off in a battle,” said an awed Momoa, who plays 18th-century war chief Ka’iana, told TV Insider when we spoke with him and the cast on Oahu in July. (Click on the video for more.) Momoa, who serves as series creator, executive producer, director, and writer, continued, “They started when we started, and they ended when it ended. That’s the first time in written in history that two were going at the same time.”

For Momoa and his series co-creator/executive producer/writer Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, that volcanic roar of approval meant everything. The lush series set in the 1700s spectacularly brings to life a Hawaiian culture that few know about. There’s plenty of action, romance, and palace intrigue as Ka’ina struggles to unify the islands to defend them from colonization. To make the show feel even more deeply real, Momoa chose to shoot it in the native Hawaiian language.

“[There was] a sense of — we got to get this right,” says Temuera Morrison who plays the power-hungry, bloodthirsty King Kahekili, who becomes infuriated when Ka’iana no longer wants to serve him. “Lucky I had lead up time so I could get my head around [the language]. I was very scared. I actually was running away from Jason. I was scared of the whole thing.”

For Momoa, the language proved more difficult than some of his other feats as Ka’iana, like, oh, fighting off attackers in a ten-against-one cliffside battle. “I thought it would’ve been a little bit easier being that it was maybe the ancestors would bless me and it would just kick in. It did not, and it was a constant battle. The moment you see the outtakes, I’m pretty frustrated,” Momoa told us with a laugh.

Another way Momoa kept things real was casting a newcomer to acting, Kaina Makua, to play formidable King Kamehameha. A farmer and Hawaiian studies teacher, Makua already knew the language. “This show is about our people,” Makua says. “I’ve heard about the stories, I’ve told the stories. I’ve had students reenact stories. And so with all the respect and humility, I just brought who I naturally am.” (Click on the video for more from the cast on connecting with their ancestors and keeping it real.)

Chief of War, Series Premiere, Friday, August 1, Apple TV+