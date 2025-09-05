‘Dexter’ Finale, Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest,’ ‘Great British Baking Show,’ War Brewing in Hawaii

Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Dexter: Resurrection

Season Finale 8/7c

“This was not on my list of ways to die,” grumbles the seemingly immortal Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) as he surveys the latest fine mess in which the killer of serial killers finds himself as the first season of the Dexter spinoff wraps on a suitably macabre note. He’s trapped in the secret vault of billionaire Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage), a death fetishist who’s created a shrine to killers like Dexter — although Prater has yet to recognize how Dexter’s “code” sets him apart. With a lavish gala aboveground attended by many of New York’s top police officers, Dexter must find a way to reach out to his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) for help, but it won’t be easy to turn the tables on the well-connected madman. The episode airs Sunday on Showtime.

Apple TV+

Highest 2 Lowest

Streaming Premiere

After a limited run in theaters, Spike Lee’s New York-ified adaptation of Akira Kurosawa‘s iconic 1963 crime thriller High and Low makes its streaming debut. It’s Lee’s fifth collaboration with star Denzel Washington, who plays David King, a music mogul living large in contemporary New York City when he and his chauffeur, Paul (Jeffrey Wright), become entangled in a morally challenging ransom plot. The supporting cast includes Dean Winters, Wendell Pierce, ASAP Rocky and Ice Spice in her film debut.

Netflix

The Great British Bake Off

Season Premiere

I don’t know about you, but some comfort-food TV sounds like the perfect respite from these stressful times. And nothing fits that bill more sumptuously than this fan-favorite baking competition, returning for its 13th “collection” with weekly episodes. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are once again the discerning judges, always on the lookout for the dreaded soggy bottom, though happier to encounter a perfect pastry. The new cast of amateur bakers, a dozen in all, includes a scientist, an engineer, a medical student, two hairdressers, an amateur drag queen and a jujitsu blue belt.

Apple TV+

Chief of War

The episode title, “Day of Spilled Brains,” should be a tipoff that this pivotal episode of the historical epic starring and co-written by Jason Momoa won’t end well for the Hawaiian villagers. Ka’iana (Momoa), who has lived in the world beyond the islands, warns Kamehameha (Kaina Makua) that the European interlopers currently offshore aren’t to be trusted, but the future king is still leaning into his philosophy of peace first, war later. Too bad he doesn’t realize that it’s coming sooner.

Julian Finney / Getty Images

US Open Tennis

11am/10c

Will we see a rematch of the Wimbledon finals this weekend with men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open finals? That depends on how today’s semifinal matches play out. First, Alcaraz faces the resilient No. 7 seed, Novak Djokovic, a four-time U.S. Open winner and at 38, the oldest man in the Open Era to make it to the semifinals in all four Grand Slams in a year. Then at 7 pm/ET, No. 1 Jannik Sinner, last year’s Open champ, takes on the resurgent No. 25 seed, Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime.

