'Chief of War': Sneak Peek at Powerful Standoff Between Ka'iana & Moku (VIDEO)

Kate Hahn
Chief of War

“The death of these kanaka are on your hands,” warrior chief Ka’iana (Jason Momoa, who also writes and executive produces) growls at King Kamehameha (Kaina Makua) and his advisor Moku (Moses Goods) in TV Insider’s exclusive clip from Chief of War‘s eighth and penultimate episode, “The Sacred Niu Grove,” debuting September 12. Moku fires back, before escalating a powerful standoff between himself and Ka’iana, “Don’t dare put the blame on this council. No one could know what would happen.”

But Ka’iana knew. And he blames the leaders for Episode 7’s slaughter of nearly an entire village by Captain Simon Metcalfe (Jason Hood), who sailed into a bay and ordered his crew to fill the canons with nail bombs and fire at innocent people gathered on the beach. Ka’iana raced to help but could not reach them in time. Among the dead in the horrific massacre was tough Vai (Sisa Grey), who had befriended Ka’iana during his time off the islands and become an ally. She was killed after throwing herself between a young girl and the onslaught.

The mass killing was senseless revenge for King Kamehameha’s refusal to trade with Metcalfe, and for Ka’iana’s nighttime raid on the ship which was stopped by Kamehameha’s intervention.

The attack on the village was exactly what Ka’iana had warned Kamehameha would happen.

Jason Momoa Goes Behind the Scenes of Filming Traditional Sled Race for 'Chief of War'
Jason Momoa Goes Behind the Scenes of Filming Traditional Sled Race for 'Chief of War'

In the upcoming episode, Ka’iana suffers a devastating loss, and King Kamehameha will no longer be able to avoid the call to war from the increasingly brutal Keōua (Cliff Curtis), who feels that his inheritance was stolen.

A definitive war is brewing between the islanders, and when it comes, we are sure to see the characters’ most chilling and merciless sides. As Makua told TV Insider in Hawaii, in Kamehameha’s “one battle scene,” he is “ferocious in a calm and composed way.”

