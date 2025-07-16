“This is as big as it gets for me, to be able to tell our stories, my people, my heritage, my indigenous culture. This has been my dream since I was a little boy. The thing I wanted to do my whole life. Nothing like this has ever been done before, and I’ve given it everything that I’ve got,” Jason Momoa reveals in TV Insider’s exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Aquaman actor’s epic new series, Chief of War, which debuts on Apple TV+ on August 1.

Momoa stars as the warrior Ka’iana who tries to unify the islands of Hawaii before Western colonization in the late 18th century. The actor wrote and executive produced the nine episodes, a passion project for him and co-creator Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage. Based on true events, the story is told from an indigenous perspective and features a predominantly Polynesian cast.

“Chief of War is full of drama, action, and romance,” says Momoa, who, in this on-set footage, leaps onto a crash mat, kneels to kiss the hand of mysterious woman, and celebrates with the cast and crew against the stunning backdrops of filming locations in Hawaii and New Zealand.

The battle sequences glimpsed here feature women warriors fighting alongside men; the fiery leadership of ambitious King Kahekili (Temuera Morrison); quieter moments of sacred ritual; and a smiling King Kamehameha (newcomer Kaina Makua). Watch the full video above.

“It’s hands down the most epic, impactful project of my career,” Momoa reveals. That’s saying a lot for an actor who is no stranger to large-scale series that evoke entire worlds. Momoa first gained fame as the Dothraki king Khal Drago in fantasy drama Game of Thrones and was fearless tribal leader Baba Voss in another Apple TV+ project, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi epic See.

For Momoa, a big part of Chief of War is about connecting with his ancestors. “I’m excited for the world to see this side of us,” the actor says. “It has every ounce of my heart and soul in it.”

Chief of War, Series Premiere, Friday, August 1, Apple TV+