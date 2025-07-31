Christina Haack’s Daughter Trolls Her After Being Followed by Paparazzi

Christina Haack‘s 14-year-old daughter, Taylor, is seemingly unfazed by her fame.

The HGTV star shared a hilarious interaction she and her daughter had during a recent day out via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 31. “Always an odd feeling,” Haack captioned a clip of a paparazzi photographer following her on the street.

However, it was Taylor’s reaction to the moment that cracked up Haack. “Taylor: ‘Mom aren’t you not even that popular’ 😭😂,” the TV personality shared. Adding to the funny moment, Haack played Lady Gaga‘s song “Paparazzi” over the clip.

The paparazzi run-in appeared to happen in France, as Haack followed up the Instagram Story video with a pic from inside the La Galerie Dior museum in Paris. “Dior Heaven,” she captioned a photo of a two-story wall filled with the colorful Dior clothing items.

Haack shares Taylor and her 9-year-old son, Brayden, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She also welcomed her youngest child, son Hudson, in 2019 with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Haack’s mother-daughter hangout comes less than one month after the cancellation of her HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, as well as Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa‘s series, The Flipping El Moussas. The shows are two of many series recently let go by the network, along with Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach.

Haack reacted to the cancellation news by sharing photos of her family’s summer activities via Instagram. “Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing,” she captioned her July 19 slideshow, which featured a snap of all three of her kids sitting together at a restaurant. “Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding ❤️🤪.”

In an interview with Us Weekly published on Wednesday, July 30, Heather revealed that HGTV hasn’t reached out to her and Tarek about their show’s cancellation. “Obviously, I do know they are going through big internal changes, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on there,” she told the outlet. “I don’t have a statement for that, but I can say how much I’ve enjoyed being on HGTV. … I love filming The Flip Off and Flipping El Moussas and I love flipping houses. But I don’t know internally what’s going on.”

Haack quickly brushed off the cancellation blues by enjoying a birthday trip to Las Vegas with Tarek, Heather, and her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, earlier this month.

“What happens in Vegas…ends up on Instagram 😏🎲🍾,” Heather wrote alongside Instagram pics from the mini-vacation on July 21. “Quick 24 hour trip to Vegas with the crew to celebrate Christina’s birthday!! 🎂🥂🎉.”

Haack shared her love for Heather in the post’s comments, writing, “Thank you for all the cute decor as well.. @theheatherraeelmoussa … loved it all 😍🥰 21 x 2 🙌.”