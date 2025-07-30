The first glimpse at the new Sean Reagan in Blue Bloods spinoff Boston Blue has arrived. A video was shared on X/Twitter on July 29 showing Donnie Wahlberg filming on an open set in Toronto, new costar Mika Amonsen by his side as they ran down the busy “Boston” street.

Amonsen takes over for Andrew Terraciano in Boston Blue, officially premiering October 17 on CBS in Blue Bloods‘ old time slot (10/9c). His casting was announced on July 9. Terraciano and his real-life brother, Tony Terraciano, played Danny Reagan’s (Wahlberg) sons, Jack and Andrew, on Blue Bloods for the duration of the series. It’s not yet known if Jack Reagan will appear in the spinoff or if the role will be recast like Sean.

In the video below, posted by an X user in Toronto, Wahlberg and Amonsen are seen running through a crowd and to a gunshot victim on the ground. Extras run in a hurry in the opposite direction. According to the post, the location is Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market exterior that’s being used to look like Boston’s Fenway Park.

Watching a made-for-television series in production in my neighbourhood this morning. Using @StLawrenceMkt exterior as Fenway Park in Boston. #Toronto #action pic.twitter.com/ea5zoR0ic5 — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) July 29, 2025

After “action” is called, Wahlberg and Amonsen run through the crowd. Wahlberg yells, “Police! Get out of the way! Move! Get out of the way! NYPD. Move!” and flashes his badge. He tells Amonsen’s Sean to “call it in,” and he does so. Sean is starting a new chapter as a Boston PD patrolman in Boston Blue, following in his family’s footsteps by starting a career in law enforcement. In the video, Amonsen says they “need EMS” on the call and tells onlookers to “stay back.”

Boston Blue is a universe expansion of CBS’ long-running top drama and is taking over Blue Bloods‘ former time slot, Fridays at 10/9c this fall. In this new drama, Wahlberg reprises his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a position with the Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

While Blue Bloods was set and filmed in New York City, Boston Blue is set in Boston and filming in Toronto.

CBS announced Boston Blue‘s premiere date on Tuesday, July 29. See the full Fall 2025 TV schedule here. The series also stars Gloria Reuben, Ernie Hudson, and Marcus Scribner. Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan will reprise her role as Erin Reagan as a guest star.

Boston Blue, Series Premiere Friday, October 17, 10/9c, CBS