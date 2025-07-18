It’s a Reagan family reunion right off the bat on the new Blue Bloods series, Boston Blue!

Bridget Moynahan will make a special guest appearance and reprise her role as Erin Reagan in the series premiere of Donnie Wahlberg‘s new series, which follows Danny Reagan in a new position as detective with the Boston PD. Moynahan will also direct an episode this season. Boston Blue premieres on Friday, October 17, at 10/9c on CBS. (It’s taking over Blue Bloods‘ time slot.)

Wahlberg shared the news with a photo of himself and Moynahan on Instagram on Friday, July 18. “Reunited and if feels so good! So excited to have my dear friend, and TV sister @bridgetmoynahan, join me for a special guest appearance in the premiere episode of #BostonBlue!” he wrote in the caption. “She’ll also be bringing her incredible directing talents to the show this season! More fun (and surprises) to come.” See it below.

Boston Blue expands on the Blue Bloods universe. When it was announced that Mika Amonsen is taking over the role of Danny’s son, Sean, in a recasting (Andrew Terraciano played the character on Blue Bloods), it was revealed what brings the NYPD detective up to Boston. Sean relocates there to start a new chapter as a Boston PD patrolman, and Danny’s decision to stay there gives the father and son a chance to reconnect on a deeper level. Once in Boston, Danny is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

In addition to Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan and Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver, Boston Blue stars Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver, Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver, Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver, and Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters

Boston Blue is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis will showrun and executive produce. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Wahlberg will also serve as executive producers.

Boston Blue, Series Premiere, Friday, October 17, 10/9c, CBS