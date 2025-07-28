Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

John Foster had the unwavering support of his family during his time on American Idol. Perhaps the person who made the biggest sacrifice for him, though, was his older sister, Elizabeth Benoit.

The Season 23 runner-up’s mom, Amanda Benoit, spoke to Unfiltered With Kiran about the major event Elizabeth canceled to be there for her brother. Elizabeth actually postponed her own wedding so she could travel to Los Angeles to be in the crowd for her brother’s live performances each week.

“She’s been his number one cheerleader besides me,” Amanda shared. “They’re just two and a half years apart and incredibly close. She’s like a second mom sometimes, always in his corner, telling him, ‘You can do this.'”

John’s American Idol journey ended in May, and he’s been nonstop getting his career off the ground in the months since. In addition to working on new music in Nashville, the Louisiana native has also been playing concerts in various cities. He’s already taken the stage at the iconic Grand Ole Opry twice.

“I’m glad I was able to hold back my tears until I was walking off stage—because the moment I stepped out of view, they started flowing,” he wrote after the most recent performance there. “To receive a standing ovation on the biggest stage in country music (The @opry) on my 19th birthday is a feeling I’ll never forget. Thank you so much to everyone who voted and supported me on this journey. If there’s one thing I’m feeling right now, it’s ‘Why Me, Lord?’ Glory be to God!”

John’s mom revealed that her son first auditioned for the singing competition via Zoom in 2021, but didn’t make it past open call. When he returned for a second attempt, he made it through the initial auditions, but never sang in front of the judges. It wasn’t until his third try that he was welcomed to the main stage.

“He never changed to fit what someone else thought he should be,” Amanda confirmed. “He went through Idol just being John Foster. And I was scared they wouldn’t see that, see him for who he really is. But they did. America saw the John I know.”