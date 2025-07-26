‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 3 Cast Revealed, Plus New Rockstar Lestat Teaser (VIDEO)

Let the News Seduce You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Interview With the Vampire Newsletter:

Now we’re having fun. AMC’s Interview With the Vampire revealed a thrilling new rockstar Lestat teaser (above) during its Ballroom 20 panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 — one that’s much more edgy in tone than the one revealed last year. In addition to the Season 3 teaser, the series announced the castings for highly anticipated book characters from The Vampire Lestat and The Queen of the Damned, and confirmed the return of Delainey Hayles and Assad Zaman.

Interview With the Vampire Season 3 premieres in 2026 on AMC. The SDCC 2025 panel was moderated by TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook and revealed that Season 3 will be called The Vampire Lestat and featured stars Sam Reid (Lestat), Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel), showrunner Rolin Jones, executive producer Mark Johnson, and composer Daniel Hart, who’s writing all of Lestat’s music. Jones told TV Insider in our SDCC studio on July 25, “I feel very confident we have one of the great soundtracks that has ever been made.”

Panel attendees were given an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at The Vampire Lestat and new photos of the rockstar Lestat as well as casting news, including:

The return of Delainey Hayles (Claudia) and Assad Zaman (Armand)

(Claudia) and (Armand) Jennifer Ehle (Lioness), in the role of “Gabriella,” whose name is being changed from Gabrielle

(Lioness), in the role of “Gabriella,” whose name is being changed from Gabrielle Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux), in the role of “Baby Jenks” from The Queen of the Damned

(Black Conflux), in the role of “Baby Jenks” from The Queen of the Damned Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall), in the role of “Christine Claire,” who works with rockstar Lestat

(Apples Never Fall), in the role of “Christine Claire,” who works with rockstar Lestat Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven), in the role of “Marius”

(Under the Banner of Heaven), in the role of “Marius” Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows), in the role “Magnus,” Lestat’s maker

Heyerdahl has played a vampire before. He was Marcus, a vampire of the Volturi, in the Twilight movies. Ehle is going to be a major part of the season. “In my head, other than Lestat, [Gabrielle is] the central character of Season 3. The most important character,” Jones told TV Insider during Season 2 last year.

The teaser above also reveals that Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid has been cast as a member of Lestat’s band, and gives a look at Anderson in costume as Louis in what appears to be a look from the Season 1 New Orleans era. Could we be getting flashbacks? Or maybe even a Dream-Louis like Season 2 had Dream-stat? Claudia’s return following her death in Season 2 is noteworthy. It will be thrilling to see how she haunts the narrative.

TV Insider was present at the panel while Holbrook moderated. Fans were shown footage showing Louis and Lestat fighting with lawyers over petty things, and Hart performed some of the new music live on his guitar.

Season 3 is going to be called The Vampire Lestat. Jones explained why to the audience.

“Anne Rice didn’t write a book called the Interview With the Vampire Season 3,” he said. “Season 3 is officially The Vampire Lestat.”

The series is also collaborating with Fender on a special line of guitars called the “Lestrat.”

As for Louis and his life after he declared he “owns the night,” Anderson told the audience, “He’s not happy about the book…at all. He’s diversifying himself. He has new avenues of revenue. He’s living his full vampire self. But things can’t ever stay good for Louis.”

Of any potential reunion between the vampire exes, “That’s the show, isn’t it?,” Reid said. “It’s a compulsive, deep, intense drama.”

“One of my favorite aspects of the books is that Lestat comes back when Louis is exhausted,” added Anderson. “They both have to be completely exhausted to work.”

It’s not all sex, drugs, and rock and roll in the present day in Season 3. “We are going to the past,” Reid reminded the crowd of Lestat’s origin story to come, which will introduce many of the characters listed above (Lestat’s mother, in particular, is going to be a major part of the season). “It’s not all rock star. It is the 1700s, and everything you want to see,” added Reid. “Rolin found a way to adapt a near-impossible book to adapt.”

Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Lestat, Premieres 2026, AMC