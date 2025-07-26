‘Talamasca’ at SDCC 2025: Stars Tease ‘Deeper World’ & ‘IWTV’ Crossover in Season 1

“We watch, and we are always there.” The renowned slogan for the Talamasca can also apply to fans of Anne Rice as well, as enthusiasts of the gothic writer’s beloved immortals, vampires, witches, and scholars are feasting this year thanks to AMC as they add a new addition to their Immortal Universe lineup, Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, the good folks at AMC brought the cast and crew of Talamasca, based on the paranormal organization present in most of Rice’s novels. Known for being highly secretive, wealthy beyond measure, and utilizing scholars with unique abilities, the show promises to expand Rice’s universe beyond her pulpy pages.

On Saturday, July 26, at AMC’s Immortal Universe panel in Ballroom 20 moderated by TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook, the secrets behind unveiled the The Talamasca were unfurled.

Aiding with a deep dive into the inner workings of The Talamasca were executive producer Mark Johnson, Talamasca showrunners John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and cast members Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Celine Buckens, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

The premiere for the show is set for Sunday, October 26, at 9/10c.

The show ties in to Interview With the Vampire as Eric Bogosian, who plays journalist and on-screen author of IWTV Daniel Molloy, makes an appearance in the show, tying the two series together and creating a shared universe. As a special guest, Bogosian came to the stage.

“Daniel had dealt with the Talamasca before,” said Bogosian. “The Talamasca as been living on the edges of Daniel’s consciousness, and now he finds himself pulled him deeper into their world.”

Now a vampire, Daniel brings a bit of the darkness with him to the new show.

“It’s not just me that moves to the other show, but the book moves to the other show,” continued Bogosian. “This is Daniel Molloy post-the end of last season, but before the next season.”

Each of the cast explained their role in the show, breaking down each player in this unique world.

“His life is basically a lie. He has been groomed by the Talamasca,” Denton explained about his character Guy. “He has the abilities to read minds. It’s difficult for him to come to terms with.”

“She is a master spay and Guy’s handler,” said Richardson-Sellers about her character Olive.

“Before I left to England I was fitted for teeth,” Fichtner said about playing Jasper. “I’ve never played anything like this. It was just a joy to see where we were going to go.”

“She knows the supernatural world and doesn’t trust the supernatural world. So she lives a reclusive,” said Buckens. “Unfortunately, she gets yanked out of that world.”

Actor Jason Schwartzman was also spotting in the trailer as the first vampire presented in the show.

“I thought outside the box for a turncoat vampire that lives in the Dakota in new York City,” said Mark Johnson. “I worked with Jason Schwartzman before on Saving Mr. Banks and called him and said, ‘Do you want to play a vampire?’ And he said, ‘When do I show up?'”

It was also revealed that The Talamasca was perhaps the scariest of the three shows. “Good scares! Not the cheap scares,” said Holbrook.

Helen, played by Elizabeth McGovern, is a leader in the Talamasca and runs the N.Y. motherhouse. “Behind this facade of strength, and power, and she has that in spade, she also has a tender spot.” said Lafferty. “It’s a thread that runs through all of our shows: people who have a fractured family.”

“She’s very cool, very calm, very collective. I tried to get that to rub off on me,” said Denton.

“The nice irony is that we became a collaborative family because of that,” continued Lafferty.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, Series Premiere Sunday, October 26, 9/10c, AMC