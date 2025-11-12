Will There Be a ‘Talamasca’ Season 2? Nicholas Denton Shares Hopes

Talamasca: The Secret Order is already approaching its Season 1 finale. The six-episode season was squished into a five-week release window on AMC and AMC+, with the first two episodes coming out on Sunday, October 26 (the first episode was sneakily tucked into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3’s page on AMC+ in the days leading up to the series premiere — the “special preview” is still there now). With two episodes left as of the time of publication, we’re looking ahead to the show’s future.

Talamasca is the third series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. It follows the titular secretive society, comprised of the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. Nicholas Denton stars as Guy Anatole, who learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood. He falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

As of Episode 4, which aired on Sunday, November 9, Guy was working with the vengeful vampire Jasper (William Fichtner) to try to get the mysterious 752. Legend has it that the book is the last remaining archive of centuries’ worth of Talamasca research. Whoever controls it controls the secret order. Jasper has a vendetta against the group for getting his vampire family killed, so he wants the 752 for himself so he can take the order down. The promo for Episode 5, the penultimate of the season, teases conflict boiling over for Jasper and Guy after Guy’s run-in with Raglan James (Interview With the Vampire‘s Justin Kirk) in a hotel frequented by nightcrawlers.

Will there be a Talamasca Season 2? Denton shares his hopes for a second season below. Keep reading for all the latest intel about the series.

Is Talamasca renewed for Season 2?

Talamasca has not been renewed as of the time of publication, but Denton tells TV Insider that Season 1 was designed as a jumping-off point for an adventure.

“The first season’s really interesting because you’ve got to start,” Denton says. “You’re setting up a new world, new lore, new characters, you’re building them up, and you want to set them free, let ’em go nuts on the world. And that’s what I’m hoping for.”

Denton says he’s “massively” hoping for more adventure, “because we’ve been in England the entire time. There’s the rest of the world to cover.”

He adds that “there’s a lot to unpack” between Guy and Doris (Celine Buckens) in the season’s final episodes and beyond. “Also, a lot for Helen [Elizabeth McGovern], a lot for Jasper.” There’s also the skilled Olive (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Guy’s handler, who gets mixed into more of the action in the coming episodes.

Where is Talamasca streaming?

All available episodes of Talamasca Season 1 can be watched on AMC+. Talamasca Season 1 will be added to Netflix in 2026 alongside its sibling shows. AMC licensing the freshman drama to Netflix hints that it’s invested in the show’s continued success.

Mark Johnson executive produces all of the Immortal Universe shows. He’s produced one of AMC’s greatest hits, Breaking Bad, among other celebrated shows on the network, and AMC’s already deep in its investment with Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, both of which are currently producing their third seasons. Signs are pointing towards a renewal for Talamasca, but stay tuned as we continue to report the latest.

How is Talamasca connected to Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches?

Talamasca is the first series in the Rice Universe that doesn’t have its own book series for source material. Rather, the agency appears throughout The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. Season 1 has featured two crossovers with Interview With the Vampire so far. The first with Eric Bogosian‘s Daniel Molloy (in Episode 1) and the second with Kirk’s Raglan James (in Episode 4). There hasn’t been a Mayfair Witches crossover, but the Talamasca is heavily featured in that series through Tongayi Chirisa‘s Ciprien Grieve, who’s now the head of the New Orleans Motherhouse (the name for Talamasca headquarters around the globe).

What happens in Talamasca Season 1?

On the cusp of graduating from law school, Guy is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

McGovern plays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca and the leader of its New York Motherhouse. Fichtner plays Jasper, the mysterious American vampire who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca’s London Motherhouse. Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca and Guy’s handler. Buckens stars as Doris, a strong-willed woman with an old soul who lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat. Jason Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse in the first episode.

