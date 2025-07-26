‘Talamasca’: ‘IWTV’s Eric Bogosian to Guest Star, Plus Trailer & Premiere Date Revealed (VIDEO)

The vampire Daniel Molloy is coming to Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order. AMC revealed Eric Bogosian‘s special guest-star appearance in the new series’ first season during its first San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, July 26, in Ballroom 20. The panel was moderated by TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook.

Talamasca unveiled two images of Bogosian as the fledging vampire on Saturday in addition to the official teaser trailer and release date for the espionage-themed show. Talamasca: The Secret Order premieres Sunday, October 26 at 9/8c on AMC. See Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, and more stars in the Talamasca trailer above.

Panel attendees were thrilled by a surprise appearance by Bogosian. In his episodic photos, he’s seen at a book signing for his salacious bestselling memoir, Interview With the Vampire, based on his time with Jacob Anderson‘s Louis de Pointe du Lac.

This marks the second time an Interview With the Vampire will cross over into another show in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC. Gabriel Freilich, who appeared in IWTV‘s Season 2 finale as Felix, appeared in Mayfair Witches Season 2. Justin Kirk‘s Raglan James from IWTV is a Talamasca agent, as is Tongayi Chirisa‘s Ciprien Grieve from Mayfair.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca panel included executive producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; showrunners and executive producers John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty; and series stars Nicholas Denton (“Guy Anatole”), William Fichtner (“Jasper”), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (“Olive”), and Celine Buckens (“Doris”), as well as an exclusive reveal of the official teaser trailer, a first look scene from the premiere episode, and the premiere date announcement. Elizabeth McGovern also stars as Helen, a higher-up at a Talamasca motherhouse, and guest stars Jason Schwartzman as a vampire named Burton.

Produced by AMC Studios, Anne Rice’s Talamasca focuses on a secretive society called the Talamasca, comprised of the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. The show is executive produced by Academy Award-nominated Hancock (The Blind Side) and Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Johnson, and Tom Williams along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. Hancock also directs.

Unlike the vampires and witches of Anne Rice’s literary world, the Talamasca does not have its own book series. Rather, the entity appears in The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches franchises. They’re more solely an academic group of historians in the books, ones who have a credo not to interfere with the supernatural world. In Talamasca, that’s all still pretty true, but they’re also supernatural spies. Ignoring the goings on of the mystical world around them may prove impossible.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, Series Premiere Sunday, October 26, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+