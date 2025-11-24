‘Talamasca’: Nicholas Denton Explains Guy & Doris’s Ending & Looks Back on Season 1 (VIDEO)

What To Know The Season 1 finale of Talamasca: The Secret Order revealed the whereabouts of the 752 and Helen’s long-lost twin sister, setting up new mysteries for a potential second season.

Jasper’s plan to use the 752 to control the Talamasca backfired, resulting in his capture and forced transformation of agents into vampires, while Guy and Doris escaped to search for Guy’s mother.

Nicholas Denton explains Guy and Doris’s relationship, along with his feelings about Jasper, Helen, and the duplicitous Olive.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 6, “The 752.”]

Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 ended at the start of an adventure. Doris’s (Celine Buckens) true identity was revealed, the questions about Helen’s (Elizabeth McGovern) backstory were answered, Olive’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) true motivations were exposed, and a scary twist came for the vampire Jasper (William Fichtner). The final moments saw Guy (Nicholas Denton) and Doris sailing off to find his mother, an ex-Talamasca agent in hiding. Denton came by the TV Insider studio to unpack Talamasca Season 1 and look ahead to the show’s potential future.

Talamasca hasn’t been renewed for Season 2 as of the time of publication, but the season finale was clearly a setup for more. The big reveal of the episode was the whereabouts of the 752, the fabled book that Jasper, Guy, and Helen were desperate to get their hands on all season. The book was said to contain centuries’ worth of Talamasca research, information that Jasper wants to use to control the secret agency and take it down from within. But his capture in the finale produced the opposite result. Now, he’s a Talamasca captive, and they’re forcing him to turn Talamasca agents into vampires just like they did with Doris.

Yes, Doris is a vampire, she is the 752, and she’s Helen’s long-lost twin sister, whose real name is Emma. It was Doris who was taken away from her sister decades before and trained to retain every piece of information she could see. The 752 isn’t a book, but rather Doris’s own supernatural photographic memory. The book she carried was Keves’s scrapbook containing years of memories with Doris and their witch coven family.

Doris and Helen briefly reunited on a train platform, where Helen sacrificed herself to the police to help her sister and Guy get away. As they sailed off at the end of the episode, Doris revealed that she may know where to find Guy’s mother.

Denton told TV Insider that, despite an almost-hookup in Episode 5, Guy and Doris’s relationship doesn’t necessarily leave off in a romantic place.

“Guy and Doris’s relationship is really strong. We’ve built this kind of and, not necessarily a relationship that is based in a physical attraction,” Denton says. “We actually need something from each other in a friendship way as well, like, ‘I need you, and you need me, and we’ve been looking out for each other. Let’s go and see where this takes us. Let’s see how far we can run with this.’ There’s a lot to unpack for those two, also a lot for Helen, a lot for Jasper. The first season’s really interesting because you’re setting up a new world, new lore, new characters. You’re building them up, and you want to set them free. Let them go nuts on the world. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Denton unpacks Guy’s Season 1 journey in the full video interview above. Tune in to learn more about the Interview With the Vampire crossovers with Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk, why Denton hasn’t read Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles or Lives of the Mayfair Witches yet, and more.

Talamasca: The Secret Order, Season 1 Available Now, AMC+