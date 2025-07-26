How Adam Sandler Paid Tribute to the Late Cameron Boyce in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

While Happy Gilmore 2 pays tribute to several late celebrities, Adam Sandler also made sure to honor his former onscreen son, Cameron Boyce.

Following the Netflix film’s release on Friday, July 25, eagle-eyed fans spotted footage of Boyce in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo. Upon being urged to return to golf to earn money for his daughter’s ballet school tuition, Happy (Sandler) heads to a golf course to refresh his skills.

During the scene, Happy walks up to a check-in desk where two employees can be seen watching what appears to be an episode of the Disney Channel series Jessie on a TV. On the screen, Boyce’s character is seen using binoculars.

Boyce famously starred as Luke Ross on all four seasons of Jessie from 2011 to 2015. The series followed Debby Ryan‘s titular character as she became the nanny of a wealthy family in New York City. Before Jessie‘s premiere, Boyce scored one of his most prominent roles playing Sandler’s son in 2010’s Grown Ups, a part he later reprised for 2013’s Grown Ups 2.

Fans shared their love for Boyce’s Happy Gilmore 2 cameo on social media. “Adam put a tiny Cameron Boyce (played his son in Grown Ups) tribute in Happy Gilmore 2. Excuse me while I sob 😭,” one fan wrote via X on Saturday, July 26. Another added, “This is so touching.”

Another user didn’t spot the cameo upon their first watch, writing, “WAITTTT I DIDNT NOTICE THIS IM CRYING.” One emotional fan wrote, “It’s 10am and I’m crying seeing that Adam Sandler put a Cameron Boyce cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 😭.”

“Just realized if cameron boyce was still here, there’s a good chance he would’ve been in happy gilmore 2,” one person suggested, while another said, “Adam Sandler including Cameron Boyce in #HappyGilmore2 as a cameo is so heartwarming. He really loved that kid and i’m so glad he keeps his memory alive.”

Boyce died at the age of 20 in July 2019 after suffering an epileptic seizure. “‪Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote alongside a photo of Boyce via Instagram at the time. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world.

He added, “Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.‬”

Happy Gilmore 2 is not the first time Sandler has honored Boyce in his work. His 2020 Netflix film Hubie Halloween features a mid-credits tribute to the Descendants star. “In loving memory of Cameron Boyce,” the message read. “Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day.”

