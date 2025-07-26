Happy Gilmore 2 dropped on Netflix on July 25, and Taylor Swift has already shared her honest review of the highly-anticipated Adam Sandler sequel that includes a cameo from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

On Friday, the pop superstar, 35, took to her Instagram Stories with a promotional poster for the follow-up of the beloved 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore.

“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie!” Swift wrote. “An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯.”

Those who already tuned into Happy Gilmore 2 likely noted Swift’s subtle hint at Kelce’s cameo: an emoji of a honey pot. In the film, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, plays an unkind waiter who fires a busboy, Oscar (Bad Bunny). Oscar then becomes Happy’s caddy.

Later, Oscar goes to his “happy place” by envisioning Kelce’s character tied to a light post as Oscar paints him with honey. A bear then comes, attracted by the honey, and attacks him.

Of Kelce’s cameo, Sandler told Entertainment Weekly, “He showed up literally the day after a game and he had to take his shirt off — I think it was the first day he was there — and he takes his shirt off and goes, ‘Oh, I got a bruise from yesterday, I think,'” Sandler added.

The actor, 58, continued, “He’s like, ‘That was nothing, that happens.’ But what a guy. He’s funny, just great personality. Just somebody that you’d want to hang out with all day long, and that he feels like he’s your buddy. He feels like he will protect you. He feels like he’s going to be nice to your family.”

Sandler then boldly declared, “He’s got everything. And as an actor, swear to God, he could be a superstar if he wanted to do that.”

In addition to Kelce, Happy Gilmore 2 features many other celebrity cameos, including Ken Jennings; Steve Buscemi; Sandler’s wife Jackie and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny; John Daly; Dan Patrick; Margaret Qualley and more.

Happy Gilmore 2, streaming on Netflix