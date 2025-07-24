The Way Home is gearing up for Season 4.

As part of the Hallmark panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 24, Chyler Leigh (who plays Kat) revealed that The Way Home Season 4 will send Kat to 1925, where a riddle from last season will play out.

Could that riddle be what Fern (Jill Frappier) sang about — ’65 — when Kat encountered her while time traveling? When TV Insider spoke with executive producers Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke after the finale, all the latter would say is, “Anything Fern says is a clue about her and her relationship to this family. Jill Frappier, who plays Fern, we all fell in love with her from the moment she set foot on set, and I’m so glad the audience has done the same. … Yes, there’s certainly more to tell with Fern, for sure. I think she’s such a fascinating character, and that, I think, is what we can say.”

The Way Home Season 3 ended with quite a number of reveals, including Elliot (Evan Williams) was the baby in the basket and his mother went time traveling via the pond with a Landry, Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) had pushed herself into the pond in the premiere, Casey (Vaughan Murrae) confirmed they’re a time traveler but not Alice’s kid from the future, Jacob (Spencer Macpherson) left, and Sam (Rob Stewart) seemingly knows about the pond since he was standing there when he told Del (Andie MacDowell) it will be okay.

The executive producers confirmed to us after the finale that they held off on telling who exactly Casey is due to not wanting it to “just be yet another reveal in this episode of reveals.” Clarke promised in Season 4, “the curtain will be pulled back on that in a bigger way.” Also yet to be addressed is who was sending Del those letters as well as the questions around Sam now.

“I think it will be like any of our other seasons if we do it right, which is answering a lot of lingering things, but also asking a lot of new interesting questions, introducing a lot of new kind of compelling mysteries. The pond’s going to pond, and we’re excited to see where it takes our cast this year for sure,” Clarke continued. “Because as I said, I think they’re all starting from a really new fresh perspective off the top that we’ve never really had before: that sense of freedom, that sense of possibility and that sense of closure. So I think that in and of itself is a really exciting thing.”

Added Conkie, “Anything goes.”

What are you hoping to see in Season 4? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Way Home, Season 4, TBA, Hallmark Channel