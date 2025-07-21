Tom Troupe Dies: ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Cheers’ and ‘Cagney & Lacey’ Actor Was 97

Tom Troupe in 'The Lion In Winter', Everett Collection; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Art of Elysium

Veteran stage and screen actor Tom Troupe, who appeared in episodes of Star Trek, Cheers, and Cagney & Lacey, has died. He was 97.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Troupe passed away on Sunday morning (July 20) at his home in Beverly Hills, California. A family spokesperson told the outlet he died from natural causes just five days after his 97th birthday.

Born on July 15, 1928, in North Kansas City, Missouri, Troupe began his acting career on the stage, appearing in local theater productions before moving to New York City in 1948. There, he studied with stage star Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof Studio in Manhattan and made his Broadway debut in the 1957 production of The Diary of Anne Frank.

He spent the majority of his career as a stage performer, appearing in countless plays over the years, including The Lion in Winter, The Gin Game, Father’s Day, Same Time Next Year, Romantic Comedy, and The Diary of a Madman.

Troupe relocated to Los Angeles in 1958, where he made his on-screen film debut in the 1959 historical drama The Big Fisherman. He’d go on to guest star in many classic series, including Rawhide, The Fugitive, Mission: Impossible, The Wild, Wild West, CHiPs, Knots Landing, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Star Trek, The F.B.I., and more.

He landed some of his most memorable roles in the 1990s, playing Jack Favor in Gus Van Sant’s 1991 coming-of-age film My Own Private Idaho, in addition to a three-episode run as Father Marconi on the ABC sitcom Who’s the Boss?. He also appeared in episodes of Knots Landing, Frasier, Baby Talk, and ER.

More recently, Troupe starred in the webseries Break a Hip and the 2019 short film Time Out.

He is survived by his son Christopher Troupe, his daughter-in-law Becky Coulter, his granddaughter Ashley Troupe and his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, actress Carole Cook, who died in 2023 of heart failure at 98 years old.