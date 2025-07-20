Eileen Fulton, ‘As the World Turns’ Icon, Dies at 91 & Tributes Pour In

Eileen Fulton, an As the World Turns icon who portrayed villain Lisa Grimaldi for 50 years, is dead at 91.

On July 14, Fulton died in Asheville, North Carolina, “after a period of declining health,” according to an online obituary published by Groce Funeral Home.

Fulton joined the cast of the beloved CBS soap opera in 1960, four years after it premiered. Originally, the actress was supposed to be a focal point in a summer storyline; she ended up with one of the longest-running daytime drama roles in history.

In 1965, Fulton exited As the World Turns to star in a primetime spinoff, Our Private World, which only aired for one summer season. She briefly left As the World Turns again in the late ’70s, and Lynn Rogers took over the role. Fulton exited again in 1983, with Betsy von Furstenberg replacing her for 18 months.

The actress was inducted into the Soap Opera Hall of Fame in 1998. Additionally, she earned a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

On top of TV acting, Fulton starred in the Broadway play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and the off-Broadway production The Fantasticks.

On X, fans of Fulton posted tributes for the actress in the wake of her death. One wrote, “All of today’s daytime performers owe a deep debt of gratitude to Fulton. She paved the way with her brilliant performances, which kept As The World Turns #1 for years and years. There will never be another Lisa nor another Eileen. Rest in peace. ❤️🌹. #ATWT.”

Another X user shared, “I’m truly saddened by the passing of Eileen Fulton Her role as Lisa Hughes on As the World Turns was unforgettable. She was one of a kind, and her loss leaves a big hole in our hearts. She will be deeply missed. 💔.”

Someone else remembered, “Eileen Fulton was a wonderful talent with boundless energy and a hoot to interview (plus I got a kick out of her cabaret shows). RIP to a true soap opera legend 🙏 ⭐ #ATWT.”

A different X user wrote, “Eileen Fulton deserves so much credit for every bad girl who came after her in Daytime TV and night. This woman was an original and a legend. RIP #ATWT.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan shared, “My deepest condolences to Ms. Eileen Fulton family, friends and us fans. I loved me some Lisa… she brought heart and drama to one of my favorite soaps… As The World Turns… she was a beautiful woman and wonderful actress. RIP. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️.”