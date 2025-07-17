Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is returning for Season 6, but with a fresh new host. Ryan Seacrest will take charge of his first season of the celebrity version of the game show as well as his second season of the syndicated version. A premiere date has been announced, but the lineup is still a mystery.

Read on to find out more about when celebrities will be spinning the wheel for charity.

Is Celebrity Wheel of Fortune coming back for Season 6?

Yes! Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is coming back for another season. ABC confirmed the news in May, and detailed when the season will premiere in a July 17 announcement.

Who will host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6?

Although Pat Sajak and Vanna White reunited for Celebrity WoF Season 5, Ryan Seacrest will join White for the new season. Vanna White will cohost her sixth season of the show and be back as the lovable letter turner. Sajak retired from the game show after 40 seasons in 2024, but came back to host one last celebrity version.

When and where can you watch the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6 will premiere on Friday, September 26, on ABC at 8pm. This means fans get Celebrity Wheel of Fortune twice this year since Sajak’s last season was delayed from fall 2024 to Spring 2025. 20/20 will air right after. The schedule is different from Season 5, which aired on Wednesday nights. The game show will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers the following day.

Who is competing on Season 6 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?

The lineup has not yet been revealed, but each contestant will have the chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity. Typically, comedians, actors, and athletes fill the lineup. Check back here for updates.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Fridays, starting September 26, 8pm, ABC