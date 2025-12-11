Could they have been Hollywood’s “It Couple?” On the December 11 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode, Vanna White reveals she once “gave off vibes” to Sebastian Maniscalco before he was famous.

Maniscalco is a stand-up comedian who has sold out venues across America. He has released several comedy specials and also starred in a few TV shows and movies, such as Bookie, Green Book, Unfrosted, The Irishman, About My Father, and more.

He joined Meghan Trainor and Taye Diggs for a special holiday episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Thursday. While he spun the wheel for charity, the comedian also revealed that he once tried to spin his way into White’s heart.

In a clip released on the game show’s social media pages, host Ryan Seacrest asked Maniscalco, “You and Vanna have history?”

“What?” Vanna White asked.

Sebastian Maniscalco explained that he used to work at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons Hotel many years ago as a waiter. “A very sweet woman came in. Couldn’t be more nice to me, very pleasant,” he said.

“She ordered a drink. I come back to the bar, and I said, ‘I think 109, the girl is giving me vibes.’ The bartender’s like, ‘That’s Vanna White. I don’t think she’s looking to pick up a struggling waiter at the Four Seasons Hotel.'”

On the show, Maniscalco asked White if she remembered that and if she was “giving him vibes.” Her answer was, perhaps, surprising.

“I think I was giving you some vibes,” Vanna White nodded. The crowd cheered, and she clarified, “That was back then. I am taken now, but back then, yep.”

“Ok, I was single too. I wish I would have known that,” Maniscalco replied. “Happily married now, but I wish you would have came on a little stronger. We could have had a special life together.”

Both Seacrest and White cracked up at the comedian’s proclamation.

Maniscalco has been married to Lana Gomez since 2013. She is a producer who has worked on some of his films. They share two children together.

White married restaurant owner George Santo Pietro in 1990 and had two children with him, but they got divorced in 2002. She has been with contractor John Donaldson since 2012.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, holiday special, December 11, 8/7c, ABC