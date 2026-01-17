What To Know Kathy Hilton’s numerous mistakes and confusion during her appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune amused and bewildered fans.

Despite her gameplay blunders, Hilton won $37,700 for her chosen charity, Yogi’s House.

Viewers and Reddit users widely laughed at Hilton’s performance, comparing it to an SNL sketch.

Maybe Kathy Hilton had never watched Wheel of Fortune before, or maybe she was just nervous, but her many gaffes on Friday’s episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune astonished fans of the long-running game show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was competing against rapper Rick Ross and comedian Riki Lindhome, and she started making mistakes during the first Toss Up Round, when she shouted “I know!” instead of pressing her buzzer.

Host Ryan Seacrest gave Hilton a reminder about buzzing in, but during the second Toss Up, she did it again. “I know it!” she declared, even after Seacrest had called on Lindhome, who had actually buzzed in.

Hilton’s bloopers didn’t end there. Before taking her first spin of the wheel, she asked Lindhome whether she had guessed “P” or “C” — it was actually “T” that Lindhome had guessed — and then asked Seacrest where the $1 million wedge was.

And after her second spin, the socialite asked for “Rs,” even though that letter had been guessed.

Despite those brain farts, Hilton ended up getting to the Bonus Round… where she tried guessing “O” as one of the consonants. And once the timer started going, she called out other letters instead of potential answers.

Kathy ended up winning $37,700 for her chosen charity: Yogi’s House, a dog rescue supported by her son, Conrad Hilton, and his girlfriend, The Conners star Emma Kenney. And she wandered off the stage as the credits rolled.

“Kathy, not yet!” Seacrest shouted.

“Kathy!” said cohost Vanna White.

In a Reddit discussion of the episode, one viewer said Friday’s gameplay was “straight out of an SNL sketch.”

Said another, “There was no editing fix for what was going on with Kathy.”

In a different Reddit thread, a viewer said, “Is Kathy Hilton OK? WTF was that? Watching her unable to follow simple instructions was comical.”

A commenter added, “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen my husband laugh that hard. He almost fell off the couch when she started calling letters in the Bonus Round.”

And in a third thread, a commenter said, “I know it sounds bad, but that’s just how Kathy Hilton is.”

Kathy also had viewers cringing with the anecdote she shared on the show. The reality star said she and White are longtime friends and that she quelled White’s pre-childbirth nerves by inviting her to her birthing room to witness Conrad’s arrival.

“Thank you for that, but my birth was different from your birth,” White clarified. “You were there, you were all coiffed and beautiful, and knocked out your fourth baby like that. A month later, I had Nikko — 23 hours of labor and a C-section. It was different than yours! But thank you.”

