Dan Levy Addresses ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Revival Rumors: ‘I Have a Kernel of an Idea’ Teases Creator

Schitt’s Creek may have ended five years ago, but the Emmy-winning comedy still remains beloved, and the feeling is seemingly mutual for series creator and star Dan Levy, who spoke about revival possibilities during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

As we reported in early June 2025, it appeared that the Rosebud Motel sign had been placed back onto the building where scenes for the motel were filmed in Canada. The signage also sparked rumors about a potential revival, and when Levy was asked about this during his appearance on Live, he set the record straight.

“It’s interesting you say that because I, too, just found out that the Rosebud Motel sign was put back up,” Levy addressed a fan who called into the show. “I would love to say yes, but I have no idea what it’s doing there, and it was just as much a surprise to me as it was to you. So, I don’t know. My hope is that maybe sometime, somewhere,” he said in reference to a revival.

In other words, nothing is currently in the works, but that doesn’t mean Levy is closed off to the idea. Schitt’s Creek followed the Rose family, who find themselves broke, forcing them to move into the small town they once purchased as a joke because of its peculiar name. The show followed their journey from shallow, rich folks into valued members of the close-knit community.

Schitt’s Creek won several Emmys with nods for Levy and his costars, including real-life dad Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy.

“I think about it all the time,” Levy told viewers on Live, and admitted, “I have a kernel of an idea.”

While he didn’t elaborate on that idea, he added, “I love the show so much, and I don’t want to disappoint the show and I don’t want to disappoint the fans,” as he shared the reason why he hasn’t explored a revival yet. “And I know it’s easy to just take a check and put something out there, but I care about it too much.”

Ultimately, Levy said, “I’m just waiting for that idea to be the right one. And then maybe, yeah.” So, fans can keep the hope alive, but don’t read too much into the Rosebud Motel sign for now.

