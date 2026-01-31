‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars Share Emotional Catherine O’Hara Tributes

Michelle Stein
Comments
Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

What To Know

  • Catherine O’Hara, beloved for her role as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, died at age 71.
  • Co-stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy shared heartfelt tributes, highlighting their decades-long collaborations and deep personal friendships with O’Hara.
  • Schitt’s Creek aired for six seasons from 2015 to 2020 and is currently available to stream on multiple platforms.

Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy shared emotional tributes to Catherine O’Hara after her death.

On Friday, January 30, the iconic actress died at 71 in Los Angeles, “following a brief illness.” A cause of death for O’Hara, who played Moira Rose on the beloved sitcom, has not been revealed, as of writing.

That night, Dan — who played O’Hara’s onscreen son, David Rose — took to Instagram with a touching tribute. “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years,” he began the message, which featured two photos of them.

Dan added, “Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her.”

He concluded, “My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and every member of her big, beautiful family.”

Schitt's Creek Season 6 cast

Schitt’s Creek (Credit: Pop TV)

'Schitt's Creek': 11 of Moira Rose's Best Moments
Related

'Schitt's Creek': 11 of Moira Rose's Best Moments

Eugene, who played O’Hara’s husband, Jonny Rose, in Schitt’s Creek, also released a statement in the wake of her death. “Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today,” Levy said in a statement shared with People.

He continued, “I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over fifty years. From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on Schitt’s Creek, I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship. And I will miss her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and the entire O’Hara family.”

Annie Murphy, who played O’Hara’s onscreen daughter, Alexis Rose, has not released a statement, as of writing.

Schitt’s Creek aired for six seasons from 2015 to 2020.

Schitt’s Creek, streaming on Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and Philo

Schitt's Creek key art
Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara

Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy

Chris Elliott

Chris Elliott

Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy

Sarah Levy

Sarah Levy

Noah Reid

Noah Reid

Karen Robinson

Karen Robinson

Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire

Dustin Milligan

Dustin Milligan

Jennifer Robertson

Jennifer Robertson

Full Cast & Crew

Series

2015–2020

TV14

Sitcom

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Schitt's Creek ›

Schitt's Creek

Annie Murphy

Catherine O'Hara

Dan Levy

Eugene Levy




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dylan Dreyer on the March 11, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today'; Brian Baumgartner and Dylan Dreyer, Instagram, January 29, 2026.
1
‘Today’ Fans React After Dylan Dreyer Explains Absence From Show
Catherine O'Hara dies at 71
2
Catherine O’Hara Dies at 71
Ann Curry and Matt Lauer
3
Former ‘Today’ Anchor Ann Curry Speaks Out About Matt Lauer’s Accuser
Stephanie Gosk and Jenna Wolfe
4
NBC’s Stephanie Gosk Files for Divorce From Ex-‘Today’ Host Jenna Wolfe
Lioness stars
5
‘Lioness’ Season 3’s New Cast Additions Revealed