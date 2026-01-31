‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars Share Emotional Catherine O’Hara Tributes

What To Know Catherine O’Hara, beloved for her role as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, died at age 71.

On Friday, January 30, the iconic actress died at 71 in Los Angeles, “following a brief illness.” A cause of death for O’Hara, who played Moira Rose on the beloved sitcom, has not been revealed, as of writing.

That night, Dan — who played O’Hara’s onscreen son, David Rose — took to Instagram with a touching tribute. “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years,” he began the message, which featured two photos of them.

Dan added, “Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her.”

He concluded, “My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and every member of her big, beautiful family.”

Eugene, who played O’Hara’s husband, Jonny Rose, in Schitt’s Creek, also released a statement in the wake of her death. “Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today,” Levy said in a statement shared with People.

He continued, “I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over fifty years. From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on Schitt’s Creek, I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship. And I will miss her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and the entire O’Hara family.”

Annie Murphy, who played O’Hara’s onscreen daughter, Alexis Rose, has not released a statement, as of writing.

Schitt’s Creek aired for six seasons from 2015 to 2020.

Schitt’s Creek, streaming on Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and Philo