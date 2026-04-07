What To Know Big Mistakes cocreator Dan Levy explains why fans of Schitt’s Creek will love his new Netflix comedy.

He explains how family remains a central theme of the new crime thriller which is sure to deliver plenty of laughs.

When it comes to Netflix‘s new comedy Big Mistakes, it might be best to go into the series blind, but there’s no denying the selling factor of Dan Levy who cocreated the show alongside Rachel Sennott for the streamer.

Described as a crime thriller, Big Mistakes follows siblings Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega) who find themselves in over their heads when a theft for their grandmother accidentally lands them in a precarious position with organized crime. While it’s a far cry from the Rose family accustomed to the richer tastes in life being forced to adapt to life in a rural town, Levy is hopeful fans of Schitt’s Creek will have laughs with Nicky, Morgan, and their whole family.

“I think if they loved the dysfunction of the family, there is a whole new saga here, and I think there’s a lot of love,” Levy tells TV Insider. “I will always have an eye out for meaningful character arcs,” he adds.

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Big Mistakes sees Nicky and Morgan’s brush with crime build with each passing assignment they’re seriously ill-equipped to handle, failing to the point of success that puts them in the upper echelon.

“I love telling character stories over a long period of time, watching characters grow, watching characters come into their own, realize things about themselves, make mistakes, and I think that’s a lot of what drew people to Schitt’s Creek was, sure, it was funny, but at its heart, it was about people growing, and this is just a very, very different version of that.”

The bottom line? It’s all about family, something viewers of both shows will be able to connect with. “I do think at its core, this is a family story; it’s just a little bit more of a thrill ride, I think.”

Don’t miss it for yourself when Big Mistakes premieres on Netflix, and let us know what you hope to see from the comedy in the comments section below.

Big Mistakes, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 9, Netflix