Zachary Quinto and Bellamy Young facing off? Yes, please!

Young has been cast in a recurring role in Brilliant Minds Season 2, which premieres in September. She will first appear in the premiere.

Bellamy Young will play Dr. Amelia Frederick, the clinical director for a long-term mental healthcare facility, Hudson Oaks. Dr. Frederick is well-acquainted with the woes of the mental healthcare system. But in spite of her years of hands-on experience in the field, Amelia isn’t jaded. Instead, she is passionate about destigmatizing long-term inpatient treatment and finding a solution to give her patients the best future possible. She becomes a worthy adversary for Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto), and the two will go toe-to-toe this season.

Brilliant Minds is inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks. It follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier – the human mind – while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

In addition to Quinto, the drama stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, and Brian Altemus.

Season 1 ended with Dr. Oliver Wolf learning that his father (Mandy Patinkin) hadn’t actually died (but thought it best his son thought he had after he left him on a camping trip); the two crossed paths at a building collapse. After the truth was revealed, Noah revealed to Oliver that he was sick and needed his son’s help because no one else could figure out why.

Michael Grassi serves as writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Jasmine Russ, Henrik Bastin, Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Shefali Malhoutra also executive produce. Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, The Imaginarium, Grassi Productions and Tavala produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

What are you hoping to see from Bellamy Young’s character and her clashing with Quinto’s Wolf in Season 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

Brilliant Minds, Season 2 Premiere, September 2025, NBC