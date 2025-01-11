Rafy / NBC

Just as it seemed to be going well for Oliver and Josh (theirs is the best new romance of this TV season), the finale leaves their future up in the air. They actually talked through issues earlier in the season, and Josh had just told Oliver that he thinks he’s falling for him when the neurologist was shocked by his father’s return. He then snapped at Josh when he tried checking in (and Josh wondered if the problem was his confession about falling) and didn’t tell his boyfriend about Noah, even though he did inform his team of interns. And when Josh called to see where Oliver was when it came time for the gala, Oliver ignored the call and met with his dad.

Grassi told us that Oliver’s not ready to turn to Josh. “He needs to get his house in order emotionally before he can let anybody in,” he said. “That’s what happens when we go through big life events. I think sometimes we let the people who are closest in and sometimes we push the people that are closest away, and Wolf in the situation is doing the latter, and I think we’re rooting for them to sort of find their way back together.”

Maybe Oliver sharing how he feels will be part of that. He didn’t respond in kind to Josh, but according to Grassi, “Wolf has strong feelings for Josh, but like everything he does, he’s not going to always show it in a conventional manner. … I think that when Wolf does communicate his feelings, it’s going to be in his unique way.” And so looking ahead, the showrunner teased, “They have a lot to work through, but that’s going to come with some complications and some surprises for sure.”