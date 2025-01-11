‘Brilliant Minds’: Noah’s Motivation, Oliver & Josh’s Future, and More Season 2 Questions
Brilliant Minds turned Dr. Oliver Wolf’s (Zachary Quinto) world upside down in the Season 1 finale with the reveal that the father he thought died is actually alive: Mandy Patinkin steps into the role, first encountering his son in the middle of a building collapse.
Understandably, that’s a lot for Oliver to process, and he even begins packing up his office at Bronx General — where his mom (Donna Murphy) works, since she’d been lying to him all this time — but he does meet with Noah in the final scene. And it’s then that Noah reveals that he needs his son’s help as a doctor. But that’s not the only loose end at the end of the first season of the fantastic first season: Oliver skipped out on a gala with his boyfriend Josh (Teddy Sears) and didn’t tell him, Ericka (Ashleigh LaThrop) is dealing with her anxiety after being trapped in an elevator and only narrowly surviving during the collapse by taking roommate Dana’s (Aury Krebs) meds, and Carol’s (Tamberla Perry) future as a doctor is in question.
Below, we take a look at the burning questions we need answered in a Season 2. Let us know what tops your list in the comments section.
