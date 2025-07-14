Fans of 100 Day Dream Home can breathe easy amid recent cancellations of other HGTV shows. Brian Kleinschmidt, who hosts the show alongside wife Mika Kleinschmidt, gave a promising update just weeks after the conclusion of Season 5 in May.

“The dream continues this Fall with a brand new season!” Brian wrote on Instagram on July 2. He previously confirmed in May that the upcoming season would be the show’s sixth.

Brian shared the latest update after revealing his and Mika’s audition video for HGTV. “Cannot believe it was 8 years ago that we shot this homemade audition video,” Brian shared. “This is where it all began…2 young dreamers with 2 shovels, a cell phone and a ladder. Did you know our original show title was ‘Breaking Ground’? We wouldn’t be where we are today without each and every one of you watching, supporting and believing in us. Can never thank you enough for helping turn this backyard dream into a big screen reality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Kleinschmidt (@mrbreakinground)

100 Day Dream Home first premiered in 2020. Earlier this year, the show’s fifth season ran on HGTV. The Kleinschmidts also competed on on Season 2 of Rock the Block in 2022 (and won).

Some other HGTV shows haven’t been as lucky recently. Keith Bynum was the first star to share disappointing news when he revealed that his show, Bargain Block, would not be getting a Season 5 as previously planned. The remainder of Season 4 will air beginning in August, but the show was not renewed.

Other canceled shows include Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach. The network has not given any official statements about the cancellations, but the news has been shared on social media via the hosts of each respective show.

100 Day Dream Home, Season 6, Fall 2025, HGTV