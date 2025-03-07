Has Rosie O’Donnell had enough of America? The comedian teased a move across the pond in a new Instagram post after being critical of President Donald J. Trump.

The Trump critic made her Instagram private after sharing two posts on the platform on Friday, March 7. In the first photo, O’Donnell posed for a selfie in a car and hinted that she was not in America after saying that she was driving on the other side of the road.

“Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road,” she wrote. “Hit the curb three times – thought I hit a cat !!! #newadventures ❤️.”

O’Donnell also shared a photo of her daughter, Dakota, 12, in the backseat of the car with her backpack beside her. Despite hinting that she was in another country, she mentioned in the post that she was taking Dakota to school and that she “can’t wait to walk to school” with her. The former talk show host has four other children, but they are all past the age to go to school.

Although the mother-daughter duo’s location is not confirmed, implying that they are driving on the opposite side of the leads her followers to believe that she is in the United Kingdom or Ireland.

If her relocation is true, O’Donnell would not be the first celebrity to relocate since President Trump was elected to office. Richard Gere sold his Connecticut home in November and moved to Spain, according to Vanity Fair. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, also moved to the English countryside in December.

O’Donnell has been vocal about her disdain for the president since he first took office in 2016. In November 2024, she called out the news show Morning Joe, as its cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, met with Trump that month.

Taking to TikTok on November 19, the former View co-host swore she would never watch the MSNBC morning program again,

“So Mika and Joe went down to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring,” O’Donnell said in the video. “It’s the last time I ever watch Morning Joe. Period. End of statement. Unreal. Unreal. For months, you were telling us he’s the worst thing that could happen to this country and democracy, and then you go kiss his ring? Despicable. Despicable you, both of you.”

On March 1, O’Donnell shared another video on TikTok. It was of the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hugging children and picking them up with a smile on his face. “If only the current president had a drop of his caring, committed heart #resist #protest #defythem #love #FDT,” she captioned the post.

Although O’Donnell appears to be overseas and dislikes the president, it is not clear that is the reason she is on the trip.