The Pitt is going to be introducing some new faces in its second season.

Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, and Lucas Iverson will recur in The Pitt Season 2, TV Insider has confirmed. There are no character details yet available for any of them.

The first season of The Pitt introduced viewers to Robby’s (Noah Wyle) ED and his staff as it tracked the course of one shift, with each episode covering one hour. The Season 1 cast also included Katherine LaNasa (Dana), Tracy Ifeachor (Collins), Taylor Dearden (King), Patrick Ball (Langdon), Isa Briones (Santos), Fiona Dourif (McKay), Supriya Ganesh (Mohan), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Gerran Howell (Whitaker). Shawn Hatosy (Abbot) recurred.

There is going to be a time jump of about 10 months to have Season 2 take place over the Fourth of July weekend. “Because it’s July, we’ll get to see some new med students and a few new faces and some old ones as we move forward,” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale in April 2025.

“What’s good is because of the time we’re taking, everyone will have sort of bumped up a bit. So Whitaker will be getting a paycheck and Santos will be an R2, and we’re going to meet some new med students, maybe a new nursing student,” he added. “So some new faces, old faces, and sort of play run and catch up to what everyone’s been doing with their lives and put them through their paces again.”

Gemmill also noted that not everyone will be back from Season 1. “Also, we played a fairly straight shift last year, but a lot of times people come in halfway through a shift and things like that. So even if you don’t see everyone right off the top, they may show up eventually, but they may have the day off,” he shared.

The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. It is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill created the medical drama and executive produces the series alongside John Wells, Noah Wyle, Michael Hissrich, JWP’s Erin Jontow, and Simran Baidwan.

