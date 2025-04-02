Deborah Norville Sets Exit at ‘Inside Edition’ After 30 Years

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Deborah Norville
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Big changes are coming to Inside Edition as longtime anchor Deborah Norville announced she’ll be leaving her hosting gig for the syndicated CBS newsmagazine after 30 years.

Norville addressed her viewers during the daytime broadcast on Wednesday, April 2, revealing that she’ll be leaving the show at the end of the current season.

“They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit,” Norville said. “So, at the end of the season, I’ll be moving on. I’ve got some exciting things in the works, which I’ll talk about later, but what I want to say now is what a privilege it’s been to lead Inside Edition for all these years. To work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day, it’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Deborah Norville is exiting 'Inside Edition'

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As mentioned above, Norville has been with Inside Edition for decades, delivering news reports every weekday afternoon. Inside Edition‘s slate provides audiences with a mix of entertainment, true crime, lifestyle, and tabloid news segments. Distributed by CBS Media Ventures, the show is based out of New York City.

“Deborah’s powerful presence, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, has contributed immensely to the success of Inside Edition for the past 30 years,” the show’s executive producer Charles Lachman said in a statement per THR. “She has made a lasting impact on the show, and I’m excited to follow along as she builds upon her outstanding broadcast legacy in her next chapter.”

Deborah Norville to Host New CBS Trivia Game Show: See Details & Premiere Date
Related

Deborah Norville to Host New CBS Trivia Game Show: See Details & Premiere Date

According to CBS Media Ventures, Inside Edition delivers an audience of 3.5 million viewers on average daily, and has a strong social media presence across TikTok and YouTube. It’s unclear at this time what Norville’s renewal offer was for Inside Edition, but stay tuned for updates on what she’s planning to do next as further details emerge.

Inside Edition, Weekdays, Check your local listings

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Inside Edition

Deborah Norville




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Muir, Lester Holt and John Dickerson
1
ABC, NBC & CBS Evening News Ratings Revealed: Who’s on Top?
Scott Caan and Ryan Broussard — 'Alert' Season 3 Episode 2
2
‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Kills Off Major Character in Shocking Twist
Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun'
3
Val Kilmer Dies: Batman Actor & Star of ‘Top Gun’ Was 65
WILL TRENT - ÒYouÕre the Worst Person In the WorldÓ - While grappling with his own trauma, Will goes undercover at Olas Collective, a suspicious wellness community, to uncover the truth behind the organization and investigate a string of deaths tied to its members. TUESDAY, APRIL 1 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) GINA RODRIGUEZ
4
‘Will Trent’: Gina Rodriguez Spills on That Big Breakup Scene
Drew carey in front of money bags on the price is right
5
‘The Price Is Right’ Winners Speak Out About Prizes, Taxes & More