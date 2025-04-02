Big changes are coming to Inside Edition as longtime anchor Deborah Norville announced she’ll be leaving her hosting gig for the syndicated CBS newsmagazine after 30 years.

Norville addressed her viewers during the daytime broadcast on Wednesday, April 2, revealing that she’ll be leaving the show at the end of the current season.

“They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit,” Norville said. “So, at the end of the season, I’ll be moving on. I’ve got some exciting things in the works, which I’ll talk about later, but what I want to say now is what a privilege it’s been to lead Inside Edition for all these years. To work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day, it’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

As mentioned above, Norville has been with Inside Edition for decades, delivering news reports every weekday afternoon. Inside Edition‘s slate provides audiences with a mix of entertainment, true crime, lifestyle, and tabloid news segments. Distributed by CBS Media Ventures, the show is based out of New York City.

“Deborah’s powerful presence, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, has contributed immensely to the success of Inside Edition for the past 30 years,” the show’s executive producer Charles Lachman said in a statement per THR. “She has made a lasting impact on the show, and I’m excited to follow along as she builds upon her outstanding broadcast legacy in her next chapter.”

According to CBS Media Ventures, Inside Edition delivers an audience of 3.5 million viewers on average daily, and has a strong social media presence across TikTok and YouTube. It’s unclear at this time what Norville’s renewal offer was for Inside Edition, but stay tuned for updates on what she’s planning to do next as further details emerge.

Inside Edition, Weekdays, Check your local listings