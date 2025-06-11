Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The auditions continued on Season 20 of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night (June 10), and another act earned a coveted Golden Buzzer, sending them straight through to the Live Shows.

On Tuesday’s episode, viewers were introduced to Charity Lockhart, a 49-year-old singer who immediately won people over with her good-natured humor. “I absolutely love to sing. I love music. But I also love my children,” she said, quipping, “I have two children. They’re little. One is 27, and the other one I can hold… he’s 21.”

When Simon Cowell asked Lockhart to share her story, she revealed there was a time when her children were younger that they ended up living in her car following a divorce.

“All I had was my voice. So I went to clubs and bars and I asked live bands if I could sing with them,” she shared. “They would give me a little money at the end of the night, so I entered vocal competitions. Not this big. It was a local competition, and we won a monetary award. And that gave us our first apartment.”

As for her current goals, Lockhart said, “I want to keep singing and, of course, probably collect a Grammy along the way.”

Lockhart then began her performance, singing “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz. However, she was barely a few lines into the song when Cowell put up his hand and stopped her. Even though Cowell’s actions earned boos from the crowd, he said he was doing it for Lockhart’s own benefit.

“I stopped you because I like you, but it just wasn’t working for me,” he explained before asking if she had another song to perform.

It turned out Cowell’s decision was for the best, as Lockhart instead performed a stunning rendition of The Beatles’ “Golden Slumber,” earning a standing ovation from the judges and the studio audience.

“This is what a great audition is all about, you know, when they’re going to talk about you the following day. That was one of those auditions. It was that good,” Cowell said of the performance.

Mel B was also full of praise, telling Lockhart, “You know what? Every once in a while, you see somebody, you connect with them, and they just bring more and more to the table. I think you’re amazing, and I want to give you this.”

With that, Mel B pushed the Golden Buzzer and joined Lockhart on stage to celebrate the feel-good moment.

You can watch Lockhart’s audition in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.