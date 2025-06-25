Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Simon Cowell was greeted by an act from his past on the latest episode of America’s Got Talent.

The Ukrainian roller skating and aerial act Stardust made their AGT debut on the show’s Tuesday, June 24, episode. Members Yevhenii Yemelianenko and Vlada Kamyshnikova went on the NBC competition series with one goal in mind: win over Cowell after being eliminated from Britain’s Got Talent last year.

“Standing in the darkness and understanding that the dream is finished at that point, it was really hard to accept. We just felt heartbroken,” Yemelianenko recalled in a confessional. “We decided that that’s not the finish of the story, that we need to see Simon again and prove him wrong, that we can do even more. We know how painful it is to go home, so we need to prove ourselves this time.”

Not only did they achieve their goal, but the duo received a Golden Buzzer from judge Sofía Vergara. Scroll down to get to know Stardust ahead of this season’s AGT live shows.

What happened during Stardust’s America’s Got Talent audition?

Upon taking the stage, Cowell quipped that the three of them “know each other” from their time on BGT. While Cowell seemed hesitant to see the pair again, Yemelianenko assured the judge, ​​“We fixed our mistakes. We came up stronger this time. And we came here to win Simon back.”

Before the couple began their act, Cowell told fellow judge Howie Mandel that Stardust “weren’t very good,” to which Mel B. retorted, “Oh, God. Be positive.”

On the AGT stage, Stardust wowed the judges with their impressive high-flying act. It wasn’t until their final trick —which saw a firework light from Kamyshnikova’s shoe as she spun mid-air while hanging from Yemelianenko’s neck — that they got Cowell to smile.

A delighted Cowell gave the act a standing ovation and thumbs up. “Wow. Look, I don’t want to take the credit for this, because that was you up there,” he joked after the performance. “However, I do feel that with constructive, constructive criticism, you can make a good act a great act. So, I think we did so much better this time. I do. But seriously, that was amazing. Seriously amazing.”

Vergara, meanwhile, was so amazed by Stardust’s audition that she gave the pair a Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to this season’s live shows. Cowell even greeted the couple at the edge of the stage to congratulate them with a hug.

What happened to Stardust on Britain’s Got Talent?

Stardust’s AGT journey got off to a similar start as their time on BGT. Following their audition — during which they pulled the same firework trick — the duo got a standing ovation from all four judges and the audience. While the other judges sang their praises for the act, Cowell skipped giving any comments and reached immediately for the Golden Buzzer.

“It was fantastic, seriously,” he told Stardust during their on-stage celebration.

It was during the show’s semi-finals that Stardust failed to impress Cowell. “This was great. It wasn’t as good as the audition, though. I’m disappointed,” he said in his critiques. “I think you let the production overshadow your talent tonight, which is a real shame. And I’m saying this about an act I gave a Golden Buzzer to, but I can only say how I feel, which was that. We lost the focus of you.”

Stardust were ultimately eliminated during BGT‘s semi-final cuts.

Have Stardust competed on other competition shows?

In addition to AGT and BGT, the act made it to the finals of Ukraine’s Got Talent back in 2021. Stardust went on to compete on more of the franchise’s shows, including Indonesia’s Got Talent, Spain’s Got Talent, and Lithuania’s Got Talent.

Are Stardust a couple IRL?

Yemelianenko and Kamyshnikova are partners on the stage and in real life. The spouses celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary earlier this year. “Today is the 4th anniversary of our marriage!” the pair captioned photos from their wedding day via Stardust’s Instagram on January 28. “Let’s see how it was back in 2021, as it was a magical day for us when we became a family❤️.”

Are Stardust world record holders?

Stardust broke the Guiness World Record for the most consecutive rotations on roller skates while supporting a person in a vertical position with a total of 26 back in March. “Such an incredible experience for us, and such an honor to have our own Guiness world record,” they wrote via Instagram earlier this year.

