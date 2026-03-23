‘The Pitt’ First Look: ‘SVU’s Dann Florek Meets Noah Wyle’s Robby (PHOTO)

What To Know Dann Florek, known for his role as Donald Cragen on Law & Order: SVU, guest stars in the March 26 episode of The Pitt.

TV Insider has exclusive details and a photo of Florek’s guest spot.

This should be a welcome face, especially to Law & Order: SVU fans who were dealt a heartbreaking blow in September 2025 when the NBC drama revealed that Donald Cragen had died. Fortunately, his portrayer, Dann Florek, is very much still with us — and he’s on TV this week!

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Dann Florek will be guest-starring in the Thursday, March 26, episode of The Pitt. He plays Eddie Cohen, the husband of a patient who comes to the ER. Check out a first-look photo of him above with Noah Wyle‘s Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. We have to admit, we love to see it — two stars from two hit ’90s shows together.

This comes as The Pitt is hitting hour 12 of Season 2 — and the previous episode ended on a shocking note, with nurse Emma (Laëtitia Hollard) being attacked by a patient under the influence, played by Travis Van Winkle.

Elsewhere in the shift, Robby (Wyle) continues to prepare for his upcoming three-month sabbatical on his motorcycle, something that has members of the staff concerned. Plus, Langdon (Patrick Ball) is back for his first shift after rehab, and it was in Episode 11 that he and Santos (Isa Briones), who was the first to notice something was off with him in Season 1, finally talked. He apologized, but she pointed out that very few people knew what happened, and if he really wanted to atone, he needed to tell everyone.

The official synopsis of Thursday’s episode reads: “After Dana [Katherine LaNasa] springs into action to defend her new trainee, a clash with Robby reveals her true feelings about his upcoming sabbatical. Then, Mohan [Supriya Ganesh] and King [Taylor Dearden] tend to an elderly couple in need of some extra help at home, Whitaker [Gerran Howell] tackles a case from a shuttered rural hospital, and the team sees yet another July 4th fireworks victim.”

Are you excited to see Dann Florek back on your screen? What do you think of The Pitt Season 2 so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max