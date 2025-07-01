Shea Whitfield, a realtor who costars on Bargain Block, is getting nostalgic after the show’s cancellation. In a new Instagram post, Whitfield shared several photos from being on set with Keith Bynum and wrote a sentimental caption about their time spent together.

“They say don’t hide your feelings…But this camo tree tried to shade my whole heart!” Whitfield captioned her post, referencing Bynum’s camouflage shirt in the photos. “Missin’ my Boo, my lil’ chaos cooker, and my sunshine in the shade! Lol. Swipe for kisses, cackles, and camouflaged cuteness.”

She added, “Distance makes the heart grow fonder, but Lawd, friendship magic is much better when we’re under the same tree.”

Bargain Block is one of four beloved HGTV shows to recently get the axe along with Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer. Bynum said the show was previously greenlit for Season 5, but will now only be returning with a “few more episodes” in August to round out Season 4.

“The last six months have been a pretty wild journey,” he admitted in an Instagram post. “Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future. Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.”

Bynum hosts Bargain Block alongside his longtime partner Evan Thomas. Thomas is in charge of building and construction, while Bynum focuses on design, and Whitfield is their trusted real estate agent. Bynum and Thomas are continuing to take on client work following the show’s cancellation.