Joe Giudice has sent out a plea for President Donald Trump to pardon him for his crimes, and his ex-wife, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, has his back.

In 2013, Joe, who was born in Italy but grew up in New Jersey, was indicted on fraud charges along with his then-wife Teresa. After pleading guilty, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison (of which she served 11), and Joe was sentenced to 41 months. Following his stint in prison, Joe was deported back to his native Italy.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (June 26), Joe wrote a message to Trump, stating, “I’m Joe Giudice. I served my time, and I’ve been deported from the U.S. for nearly a decade. I was raised in Jersey, I’m a father of four amazing daughters, and I just want to be allowed to visit them again.”

He added, “President Trump, I respect you and I’m asking for a second chance,” while tagging Trump and his eldest son, Donald Jr. He also included the hashtags “#PardonJoeGiudice #FamilyMatters #SecondChances #trump2024.”

Teresa shared her support in the comments with praying hands and a love heart emoji. The reality star was married to Joe from 1999 to 2020 and shares four daughters with him: Gia (b. January 2001), Gabriella (b. October 2004), Milania (b. February 2006), and Audriana (b. September 2009).

Gia also commented on her dad’s post, writing, “I love you🙏🏻♥️,” while Milania added, “I love you dad.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Siggy Flicker, who last month was appointed by Trump as a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council for the Holocaust Museum, replied, “I’m trying. Joe should be back home with his beautiful daughters!!!!!!”

Another commenter added, “If he can pardon the Chrisleys, he can pardon JOE!!!!,” referring to how Trump recently pardoned reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley from their combined 19-year prison sentence for bank and tax fraud.

Appearing on her daughter Gia’s Casual Chaos podcast last month, Teresa opened up about what was going through her mind when she and Joe were first arrested and charged with fraud.

“When it all happened, I didn’t know. I thought it was all a joke. For me anyway,” Teresa said, per Us Weekly. “With your father, obviously, I knew. For the government to come knocking on your door, there was something going on… I was never arrested, never handcuffed, never shackled. Thank you, God. At least that was one good thing.”