‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Wants Donald Trump to Pardon Joe Giudice

After President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, Dolores Catania is hoping one of her former Real Housewives of New Jersey costars can get the same legal treatment.

Earlier this month, Teresa Giudice‘s daughter, Gia Giudice, reached out to Trump asking for a potential pardon for her father, Joe Giudice, who was deported to Italy in 2019 after serving 41 months in prison for wire, mail, and bankruptcy fraud.

“Watching the Chrisley family receive a second chance inspired me. It showed me that people can be forgiven, that families can be restored, and that sometimes the justice system has room for grace,” Gia said on a Friday, July 4, Instagram video of herself mailing “character letters” about her dad to the White House. “That gave me hope, hope that maybe my dad could come home too. A pardon would mean more than just legal forgiveness. It would mean healing for my sisters, for my mom, for my family, and for me.”

Catania weighed in on Gia’s request on the Tuesday, July 8, episode of iHeartRadio’s Two Ts In A Pod podcast. “[Joe] did his time. And [Teresa] paid every dime of what he owed, every single dime. And it was a lot of money,” she told her fellow Bravo star Teddi Mellencamp. “It was years of working and paying, and it was a lot. And I give her credit. I think she got behind on her own, if anybody really wants to know the truth, because she was so busy paying that and raising four girls and being a single mom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice)

Teresa — who shares daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana with Joe — also served time behind bars in January 2015 after pleading guilty to multiple fraud charges. She was released in December 2015, and Joe began his sentence the following March. He was deported to Italy after his release in March 2019 and has since moved to the Bahamas.

Catania continued, “[Teresa] did her best and she served time. And he served his time. Listen, I would love to see every family be together; however, that has to be. It’s not our call.”

Mellencamp agreed, stating, “I would like to see him be able to be with his family. I mean, any father, mother, to be with their kids. However, people are saying things like, ‘Well, you could have become a citizen. You chose not to.’ Obviously, he did do his time. … It’s not our call, but people are having strong opinions like they do.”

Catania went on to praise Joe for always being a “good dad” to his four daughters. “He was very hands-on with them,” she said. “They’re crazy for their father.”

Joe previously expressed his desire for a presidential pardon via Instagram last month. “I know I made mistakes, but I did my time. And my family has done the time with me ever since,” he wrote in a June 28 post. “It’s been almost ten years since I’ve been able to stand next to my girls in the U.S. All I want is the chance to come back home, hug my daughters, and be there for the little things dads are supposed to be there for.”

He continued, “Mr. President, if you see this, I hope you hear me. I’m just asking for a second chance to be the father I promised I’d be @realdonaldtrump. Thanks to everyone who’s supporting me — you give me hope every day.”