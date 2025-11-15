‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Hugs Joe Gorga After Years-Long Feud, Shocking Fans

What To Know Teresa Giudice surprised fans by publicly reconciling and hugging her brother Joe Gorga at BravoCon 2025 after years of family feuding.

Both Giudice and the Gorgas expressed relief and optimism about moving forward.

Fans reacted with a mix of hope and skepticism on social media.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shocked fans when she hugged her brother, Joe Gorga, at BravoCon 2025.

On Friday, November 14, Giudice, 53, announced that she had finally made amends with Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, after years of feuding. “We have all gotten together. I’m really grateful and I’m thankful,” she revealed during the “Housewive2Housewive” panel at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Giudice was later spotted hugging her younger brother, 51, and posing for photos in a video circulating on social media. Her husband, Luis Ruelas, also kissed Joe on his cheek.

“I saw my husband’s relief, and for me, that’s the most important thing,” Melissa told Us Weekly of making up with Teresa. “It’s the siblings, and it’s the kids, and this trickles down. To see the relief in Joe’s eyes and in his face, to me, I’m like, ‘I’m game. Let’s go. Let’s do this.’”

Melissa added, “We can’t really hash it out too deep, because we’ll just keep circling back. It’s better to just say, ‘Listen, we’ve all made some mistakes here, and it’s time to move forward.’”

Teresa’s daughter, Gia Giucide, 24, told People on the BravoCon 2025 red carpet that “it feels really good” to reconnect with her uncle and aunt. She added, “I’m looking forward to the path of rebuilding and just getting to a better place, which we already are in, so, yeah, it’s exciting. I’m really happy about it.”

In the comments of a TikTok video of Teresa and Joe’s embrace, fans shared mixed reactions. One TikTok user confessed, “Call me delusional, but this is heartwarming to me 🥹.”

Another fan shared, “Family is family at the end of the day 💕 nice to see them making up!” as someone else echoed, “IDC, this means the world to me.”

However, not everyone was convinced the reconciliation would last. A different TikTok user wrote, “I think I’ve seen this film before. And I didn’t like the ending.”

Someone else agreed, predicting, “They [are] going [to]fight about where to go to dinner after this, just give it some time.”

Over on X, one fan exclaimed, “HELL HAS FROZEN OVER! Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga reunite PUBLICLY #RHONJ #bravocon.”

Yet another person shared via X, “I truly hope that they can repair their relationship for the sake of family that is what her parents would want and the kids as well.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 15, TBD, Bravo