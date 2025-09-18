Melissa Gorga Reacts to Teresa Giudice’s ‘Strange’ Reconciliation Offer: ‘The Door Has Been Closed’

Martin Holmes
Comments
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

 More

Bravo reality star Melissa Gorga isn’t on board for patching things up with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, despite the latter’s “strange” offer of reconciliation last week.

Speaking at Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards on Wednesday night (September 17), Melissa was asked about Teresa’s comments and whether there is any possibility of the pair burying the hatchet.

“The truth is, for the last year, the door has been closed,” Melissa said. “[Giudice] has said out loud on multiple platforms, podcasts, whatever it might be, that the door is closed. So, the truth is, I’m just confused why it might be opening or cracking a little bit.”

Teresa appeared on Jeff Lewis Live last week, where she was asked whether she could “co-exist” with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, following their tensions over the past few years.

“Never say never,” Teresa answered, per Page Six.

Teresa’s daughter and Next Gen NYC star, Gia Giudice, also chimed in, saying, “I think everyone can co-exist. Just put your ‘big girl’ panties on and be mature. I think the viewers would wanna see that, too.”

Melissa and Teresa’s feud has been well-documented on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, with the pair often butting heads due to family tensions and business-related matters. In Season 13, it came out that Teresa and her now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, met with Joe behind Melissa’s back and told him that Melissa was cheating on him. Melissa has denied the allegations.

“Neither of us have had any contact in probably two years at this point, so that’s just so strange to come out with that out of nowhere,” Melissa added in her interview at the Virtual Reali-Tea Awards, suggesting it might be due to the current cast shake-up on RHONJ.

Was ‘RHONJ’ Alum Gia Giudice Fired From Bravo?
Related

Was ‘RHONJ’ Alum Gia Giudice Fired From Bravo?

While Bravo has yet to officially confirm the cast members for the upcoming season of RHONJ, it was reported by Us Weekly earlier this month that test filming had begun without Teresa.

“There are potential new cast members who filmed with Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga in mid-August,” an insider told the outlet. “They want to see how the new girls work on camera with some veteran cast members from the show.”

Even though Teresa wasn’t included in the test filming, the insider noted she is “still in consideration to be part of the new season.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey where to stream

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
America's Got Talent Season 20 judges
1
‘AGT’ Results Recap: Who Are the Top 10 Finalists for Season 20?
2
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2025 Schedule Is Here
Jimmy Kimmel
3
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Suspended by ABC Over Charlie Kirk Controversy
Ree Drummond attends The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017 in New York City.
4
‘The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Makes Surprise Retirement Announcement
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Misses $83,000 Win After Show Makes Change — Fans React