Bravo reality star Melissa Gorga isn’t on board for patching things up with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, despite the latter’s “strange” offer of reconciliation last week.

Speaking at Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards on Wednesday night (September 17), Melissa was asked about Teresa’s comments and whether there is any possibility of the pair burying the hatchet.

“The truth is, for the last year, the door has been closed,” Melissa said. “[Giudice] has said out loud on multiple platforms, podcasts, whatever it might be, that the door is closed. So, the truth is, I’m just confused why it might be opening or cracking a little bit.”

Teresa appeared on Jeff Lewis Live last week, where she was asked whether she could “co-exist” with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, following their tensions over the past few years.

“Never say never,” Teresa answered, per Page Six.

Teresa’s daughter and Next Gen NYC star, Gia Giudice, also chimed in, saying, “I think everyone can co-exist. Just put your ‘big girl’ panties on and be mature. I think the viewers would wanna see that, too.”

Melissa and Teresa’s feud has been well-documented on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, with the pair often butting heads due to family tensions and business-related matters. In Season 13, it came out that Teresa and her now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, met with Joe behind Melissa’s back and told him that Melissa was cheating on him. Melissa has denied the allegations.

“Neither of us have had any contact in probably two years at this point, so that’s just so strange to come out with that out of nowhere,” Melissa added in her interview at the Virtual Reali-Tea Awards, suggesting it might be due to the current cast shake-up on RHONJ.

While Bravo has yet to officially confirm the cast members for the upcoming season of RHONJ, it was reported by Us Weekly earlier this month that test filming had begun without Teresa.

“There are potential new cast members who filmed with Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga in mid-August,” an insider told the outlet. “They want to see how the new girls work on camera with some veteran cast members from the show.”

Even though Teresa wasn’t included in the test filming, the insider noted she is “still in consideration to be part of the new season.”