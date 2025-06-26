‘The Price Is Right’ Player Spills Secrets About Prizes He Won, Getting Picked & More

A The Price Is Right winner opened up about their experience on the game show, secrets about their prizes, and more in a Reddit thread. He also gave advice on how to get picked from the audience.

George Ego played on the game show on June 25, 2025, and won a jukebox during the bidding round. However, when he got to play Pick a Number, he lost out on a trip to Panama. The contestant did luck out when he spun $1.00 on the wheel, taking home an extra $1,000 and advancing to the Showcase.

Ego also won more prizes during the Showcase. He bid $28,500 on a trip to Georgia, designer jewelry, and a 2025 Bayliner Element M15. The actual price was $36,285, making him $7,785 under. Because his opponent, Fernando, was $17,000 under, Ego won the showcase. Ego’s prizes totaled $38,334.

“I won the Showcase Showdown on today’s episode (6/25). Ask me anything!” he posted on Reddit.

He revealed that he filmed the episode in February after obtaining tickets through the show’s website. Ego shared that he was sworn to secrecy until the show aired, and he had to sign “eight different things” including an NDA.

One fan asked him how The Price Is Right “handles the disposition of prizes.” “I’ll find out soon. We shot it months ago, but you don’t get anything till the show actually airs,” Ego responded.

Ego’s trip to Georgia included four rounds of golf, and one fan wondered if he was going to play every round. “I don’t know, haha. I’ve actually never golfed in my entire life,” he answered. Another told Ego to see if he could trade it in for resort credits.

About the boat he won, Ego is considering trading it in and getting the cash equivalent for it, but he doesn’t know how much that will be. He believed it to be around $20,000 to $22,000 when he bid on it.

Ego also gave some advice to those hoping to make it onto the show. “Well, obviously, having energy and being quick-witted in the interview. But I also think my Hawaiian shirt helped. I get a lot of compliments whenever I wear that shirt. And I’ve seen a lot of contestants get picked while wearing Hawaiian shirts (another guy in my episode had one too!),” he said.

“The whole thing is a blur, haha. You’re like a deer in the headlights when you’re up there,” he ended.