‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins Almost $10,000 After Dramatic Cliffhangers Switch

The Price Is Right contestant Charlene won nearly $10,000 in prizes after changing her answer on Cliffhangers. The game show contestant almost had it spot on, but changed it and won anyway.

Charlene got a whole new look for her outside when she first bid $650 on a home gardening system, which included a grower, a microgreens kit, three vases, and a dolly, on the first item up for bid. Even though the item was $1,249, Charlene had the highest bid and won the prize.

She then got to come to the stage on Tuesday, June 24, to play another game and win even more prizes. Charlene played the beloved Cliffhangers for a chance to win an outdoor cooking set complete with a seven-foot island, gas grill, mini fridge, and umbrella, worth $9,995.

In Cliffhangers, an animatronic mountain man climbs up a mountain and can only go 25 spaces before he falls off the side. The Price Is Right contestant has to try and correctly guess the price of three items, and how ever far off they are from it, that’s how far the mountain man climbs up. For example, if a contestant says a panini press is $52, but it’s really $57, the man goes up five spaces. As long as the mountain climber is still on the mountain by the end, the contestant wins the prize.

The first item was a rechargeable hand warmer, which Charlene said was $25. The cliffhanger moved up three spaces since the warmer was $22. A planterium projector was the second item, which the contestant thought was $45. He climbed up 10 spaces, from three to 13, since the item was $35.

For the last item, a five-piece Cuisinart knife set, Charlene first said, “50, 50… no. $45.” She was wrong, and the mountain climber went up five spaces, stopping at 18. Charlene still won the outside set since the mountain man didn’t fall over the side, but she would have had more to work with if she had said 50 because the price was exactly $50. Charlene ran around the set, hugging host Drew Carey and model Alexis Gaube.

During the Showcase Showdown, Charlene spun $1.00 on the wheel and won an extra $1,000. She tied with the other contestant, Trischa, so they both had to spin again. On the second spin, Trischa landed on 25 and Charlene landed on 95, so she advanced to the Showcase.

Charlene bid $29,589 on a trip to Hawaii and a trip to Thailand, and a 2025 Suzuki Boulevard C50. The actual price was $31,495, which gave her a difference of $1,906. She won since her opponent, Heather, was $5,399 under. She was the biggest winner of the episode with $64,551.