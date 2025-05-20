Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Is Firehouse 51 about to have a new chief by the end of the Chicago Fire Season 13 finale? Boden (Eamonn Walker) had wanted Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to take over, only for Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) to come in at the top of this season. But now, Herrmann is preparing to take the chief’s test and Pascal is facing some questions from the CPD after someone attempted to kill the man responsible for his wife’s death.

“There’s a lot hanging on the line at the end of [Episode] 21 and a lot of stakes for Herrmann and Pascal and Mouch [Christian Stolte, whose character is now a lieutenant], and it all comes to a head in the finale,” showrunner Andrea Newman tells TV Insider. “I think the biggest thing for Herrmann is taking this test and what he really wants, knowing that the auditor has said, ‘You guys don’t have any time left. You might have no time left. Beware, beware.’ What are the big decisions that get made in the finale? That’s what we have to hold our breath and find out.”

That auditor popped up in Episode 20, during which the firefighters were worried about what that would mean for the future of 51; after he spent a day at another house, their Truck was decommissioned and some of their firefighters were sent to the floater pool. He warned Herrmann and Mouch, “The CFD is going to be announcing big cuts soon, including layoffs and forced retirements. Probationary and older firefighters are going to be the first to go. This isn’t bad news. With all your years on the job, the buyout could be pretty sweet. These cuts are inevitable. That’s the future of the CFD.” Mouch disagreed and insisted, “Us old timers, we’re not going anywhere.” We’ll have to see if he’s right.

Meanwhile, we know that Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett, who play Ritter and Carver respectively, will not be back as series regulars for Season 14. But it does sound like we could see them in some capacity.

“We don’t have plans yet. We haven’t started the room for [Season] 14, but we love these actors, we love these characters, and we’d love to play with them more and give them big exits and maybe have them around more than you expect for at least part of the season,” says Newman. “But we’ll see if we get them. There are lots of stories still to play and to put endings on, so we’ll look forward to doing that.”

Chicago Fire, Season 13 Finale, Wednesday, May 21, 9/8c, NBC