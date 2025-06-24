‘The 1% Club’: Reality Show Vet Tyler Crispen Competes For $100,000 — Did He Win?

Let’s Gooo! Tyler Crispen had another chance to become a winner of a TV show when he competed on The 1% Club on Tuesday, June 24. Did the reality TV star make it all the way? Read on to find out.

The 1% Club is a game show where 100 people answer brain teaser questions. Americans were polled, and the contestants have to see if they are smarter than most of them to make it to the question that only one percent of Americans got right. If they do, they win $100,000 or split it evenly between however many people made it that far.

Contestants are given a pass that they can only use once. If they use it, they are still in the game, but their $1,000 goes in the prize pot. It can also not be used on the 1% question.

Big Brother and The Challenge star Tyler Crispen tried to prove his smarts by appearing on the show. Host Joel McHale talked to him after he got the second question correct.

When Joel McHale asked him what he did for work, Crispen replied that he has been on reality TV and that he is a full-time dad. “How did you do on Big Brother?” the host asked. “We don’t gotta talk about it,” Tyler Crispen replied. When McHale asked him how he did on The Challenge, Crispen admitted, “I’ve lost every show I’ve ever been on, Joel, so that’s why I’m here.”

“Alright, well, Tyler. This might be the show you finally win,” Joel McHale said.

“I’m hoping, man, but I got to pee really bad right now, so I don’t know,” the reality star said.

“Let it fly, dude,” the host replied.

He placed second on Big Brother 20 and won America’s Favorite Houseguest, taking home $75,000. He also appeared on the 22nd season, placing sixth.

He also competed on The Challenge USA 2 and was the 13th contestant eliminated. Crispen also appeared in one episode of Season 4 of Outer Banks. Crispen revealed on January 14, 2025, that he became a father for the first time when he welcomed his daughter, Carter Rae Crispen, on January 12, with his fiancée, whose identity he had not yet revealed.

Cripsen lasted until the 40 percent question, which was “Each of the colored eggs contains ONE hidden letter. The blue eggs contain letters from A-I, the green eggs contain the letters from J-Q, and the red eggs contain the letters from R-Z. Which carton below is the only one that could contain the word ‘Excellent?'”

“A” had three blue, two green, and four red. “B” contained four blue, two red, and three green. “C” was filled with one red, four green, and four blue. The correct answer was “B” since there were two red eggs, which would contain the letters “T” and “X.”

13 people went out on that question, so it wasn’t just Crispen. “Tyler C, you’ve just lost another reality show,” McHale said. “What happened?”

“I thought I got it right,” he said. “Sorry, guys!” When McHale asked him which was more work, The 1% Club or Big Brother, Crispen said the game show was tough.

“Well, thanks for being a good sport,” McHale said.

But, Crispen shouldn’t feel so bad because four women made it to the one percent question and all got it wrong. They lost out on splitting $99,000. The question was “These words have all been assigned a two-digit number according to a certain rule. What two-digit number should go with SEVENTEEN?”

“ONE=12

EIGHT=32

TEN=21

TWELVE=42

SEVENTEEN=?”

The correct answer was 54. The first digit is the number of consonants, and the second digit is the number of vowels.

Did you get the answer right? What did you think of Tyler Crispen’s appearance? Let us know in the comments.

The 1% Club, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox