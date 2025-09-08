‘The 1% Club’ Gives Contestants Second Chance to Win $100,000 on Show’s Season Finale

Brittany Sims
Comments
THE 1% CLUB: Host Joel McHale in THE 1% CLUB episode 'Friendship Bracelets for Joel' airing Tuesday, Sept. 2 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX. ©2025 FOX MEDIA LLC.
Tom Griscom/Fox

The 1% Club

 More

Select The 1% Club contestants are being given the chance to become part of another club — the second chance club. Contestants who didn’t get the shot at $100,000 the first time around are coming back to try and win.

Get ready for two hours of The 1% Club on September 16 with familiar faces on the Season 2 finale. According to a press release, “It’s second chance night on The 1% Club!”

The 1% Club doesn’t focus on facts that the contestants know. Rather, it focuses on questions about applying logic, reasoning skills, and common sense. Contestants have to think outside the box to solve the puzzles on the screen.

Each round, whoever gets the question wrong is eliminated. Their $1,000 goes into the prize pot, unless they used their pass. In the end, however many contestants are left can choose to go for the one percent question and split what’s in the prize pot if they get it right.

On the episodes “Second Chance: I Put on My Redemption Wig” and “Second Chance: You Gotta Risk It For the Bisquit,” both airing on September 16, starting at 8/7c, eliminated contestants from this past season will return.

'The 1% Club' Contestants Reveal How Game Show Prevents Cheating
Related

'The 1% Club' Contestants Reveal How Game Show Prevents Cheating

Some of those contestants include Maya, a member of a traveling dance troupe, Andrew, who runs a YouTube channel about growing bananas, and David, who used to be host Joel McHale‘s former doorman.

But the game show contestants are not only competing to win money. The press release teases that the 100 returning contestants also have the chance to find love, as it is also “Singles Night.”

Reddit users reacted to the news. “Singles night sounds bad, but this sounds awesome!” the original poster said.

“I was just thinking earlier tonight how cool it would be to bring back past contestants!” another wrote.

This season has had reality show contestants from Big Brother and Love Island, as well as Jeopardy! contestants. It is not clear if any of them will return.

What do you think of the second-chance episodes? Let us know in the comments.

The 1% Club, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox, next day on Hulu

The 1% Club - FOX

The 1% Club where to stream

The 1% Club

Joel McHale




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. - 'Intimate Violence'
1
Derek Haas Wants Jesse Lee Soffer on ‘Countdown’ — and Has a Fun Idea
Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Cote De Pablo as Ziva David — 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Series Premiere
2
Will ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Return for Season 2? Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo Weigh In
Lady Gaga accepts the “Artist of the Year” award onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
3
Why Did Lady Gaga Leave the 2025 MTV VMAs?
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 VMAs
4
2025 MTV Video Music Awards: The Full Winners List
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
5
How the 2025 MTV VMAs Honored Ozzy Osbourne