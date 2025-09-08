‘The 1% Club’ Gives Contestants Second Chance to Win $100,000 on Show’s Season Finale

Select The 1% Club contestants are being given the chance to become part of another club — the second chance club. Contestants who didn’t get the shot at $100,000 the first time around are coming back to try and win.

Get ready for two hours of The 1% Club on September 16 with familiar faces on the Season 2 finale. According to a press release, “It’s second chance night on The 1% Club!”

The 1% Club doesn’t focus on facts that the contestants know. Rather, it focuses on questions about applying logic, reasoning skills, and common sense. Contestants have to think outside the box to solve the puzzles on the screen.

Each round, whoever gets the question wrong is eliminated. Their $1,000 goes into the prize pot, unless they used their pass. In the end, however many contestants are left can choose to go for the one percent question and split what’s in the prize pot if they get it right.

On the episodes “Second Chance: I Put on My Redemption Wig” and “Second Chance: You Gotta Risk It For the Bisquit,” both airing on September 16, starting at 8/7c, eliminated contestants from this past season will return.

Some of those contestants include Maya, a member of a traveling dance troupe, Andrew, who runs a YouTube channel about growing bananas, and David, who used to be host Joel McHale‘s former doorman.

But the game show contestants are not only competing to win money. The press release teases that the 100 returning contestants also have the chance to find love, as it is also “Singles Night.”

Reddit users reacted to the news. “Singles night sounds bad, but this sounds awesome!” the original poster said.

“I was just thinking earlier tonight how cool it would be to bring back past contestants!” another wrote.

This season has had reality show contestants from Big Brother and Love Island, as well as Jeopardy! contestants. It is not clear if any of them will return.

What do you think of the second-chance episodes? Let us know in the comments.