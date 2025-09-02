‘The 1% Club’ Contestants Reveal How Game Show Prevents Cheating

The 1% Club is a game show where contestants could easily cheat, but former contestants revealed how they prevent that. The game show tests 100 contestants’ knowledge on questions that certain percentages of the population who were polled got right. Whoever makes it to the end has the chance to win up to $100,000.

A Reddit user had a few questions about The 1% Club, which got answered by contestants and fans.

“Questions:

How do they prevent cheating? Everyone is sitting very close together and each person has to answer on their tablets. Why can’t someone just secretly peek onto another’s screen? Why does the 1% club app exclude Season 1? And why does it have such low ratings on the Play Store? And why doesn’t it have the Lee Mack version? Why was Patton Oswalt‘s role as a host given to Joel McHale?”

The 1% Club has 100 contestants sitting next to each other in multiple rows. When a contestant gets an answer wrong, a blue light appears above them, and they are out for the rest of the game. Many times, the contestants know someone else on the same episode. Since a contestant is out of the running for the money, fans wonder how the game show prevents contestants from telling other contestants the answers.

About cheating, a former contestant answered, “Everyone is being recorded at all times. If you cheat, you’d get caught, so no reason to even try. Also, the actual 30 seconds when the contestants are answering the questions is not shown on TV, because the host stays in silence the entire time to not distract us,” they wrote.

“After the 30 seconds are up, they have the host read the question again, and they tell the contestants to pretend to be answering the questions and laugh when the host tells his joke. That’s the one the show on TV. So when I was actually answering the question, once I locked in my answer, I just stared straight up for the rest of the 30 seconds.”

Another contestant commented, “They obviously never let you sit near someone you know. You are absolutely right about the cameras everywhere. But honestly, when I was out, and the person next to me was still in, ofc I was taking a sneak peek at their responses (like most people).”

“You don’t know how dumb the person next to you is. You’re close but not that close, also you can’t see the cameras but they are constantly filming everyone,” a fan answered.

“How do you know the person next to you is right?” another wrote.