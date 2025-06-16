Joel McHale Reveals What’s New for ‘The 1% Club’ Season 2

The 1% Club is back for a second season — with an all-new host. The game show, which was originally based on the British version of the same name, features 100 players answering increasingly difficult general trivia questions in hopes of becoming the last person standing (starting with questions that 90% of the general population could answer correctly and finishing with one that only 1%, hence the title, could get right.)

Season 1 debuted on Prime Video in May 2024 (with Fox airing the episodes on broadcast after their streaming premieres) with Patton Oswalt as emcee. However, Season 2 moved exclusively to Fox with Joel McHale leading the charge and premiered on Tuesday, June 10.

The funny man’s signature sarcastic humor is already a fixture of the network, of course, as he stars in its workplace comedy Animal Control and hosts the quirky cooking competition series Crime Scene Kitchen.

“There’s a lot less fondant involved,” McHale joked of how hosting The 1% differs from the kitchen show. Plus, “I finally have gotten rid of my German accent!” (He also pointed out that it’s distinct from his other current competition hosting gig at Peacock’s House of Villains, saying, “And Tiffany Pollard is not in every episode.”)

Another difference, of course, is that his quick wit comes quite in handy as he banters with contestants and comes up with snappy disses for the silliest answer choices.

Fans of the first season will still find the cadence of the show to be the same in Season 2. You’ll still see contestants of all stripes seated across the game arena — in the June 17 segment, there’s an aspiring loan shark and a professional champagne drinker among the players, for example — and they’ll be steadily moving from questions that 90% of the population could answer down to just one.

However, McHale teased something all new for Season 2: “I’m not kidding, a lot of the contestants started dating each other after the taping,” he teases. “It’s basically a dating show [now].”

The 1% Club, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox