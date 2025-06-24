Alicia Silverstone puts on her (amateur) detective cap in her new Acorn TV series premiering this summer.

On Tuesday, June 24, Acorn TV announced the premiere date and released the official trailer for its new crime drama, Irish Blood, starring and executive produced by Silverstone. What starts as her character looking for answers about the father who abandoned her becomes something much bigger.

Read on for everything we know about Irish Blood, from the premiere date to the cast and more.

When does Irish Blood premiere?

Irish Blood premieres on Monday, August 11, with the first two episodes, on Acorn TV. The rest of the season will be released weekly on Mondays.

Who’s in the Irish Blood cast?

The mystery stars Alicia Silverstone, Jason O’Mara, Wendy Crewson, Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby, Ruth Codd, and Leonardo Taiwo.

What is Irish Blood about?

According to Acorn TV, this six-part murder mystery focuses on “Fiona (Silverstone), whose path in life is earmarked by her father, Declan (O’Mara), who seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her tenth birthday. After years of channeling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland. There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn’t know she exists, and, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life – was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father’s shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew.”

Is there an Irish Blood trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it above. It details how Fiona goes to Ireland after 30 years of no word from her father for answers about why he left. She then finds out about his massive debt (to very dangerous men) and discovers a video of her father on a phone. “If anything happens to me, it was not an accident,” he says.

Watch the full trailer for more from her investigation and her father’s secrets and a potential romance.