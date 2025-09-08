[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Irish Blood Season 1.]

Lawyer Fiona (Alicia Silverstone) started this Acorn TV crime drama heading to Ireland in hopes of getting answers about the father, Declan (Jason O’Mara), who had abandoned her, only to discover he was dead. And in the Irish Blood Season 1 finale, she gets answers about who was responsible but finds herself in an even more precarious position in its final moments.

Father Al, wanting to know if Declan had left behind anything else, called Fiona from her mother’s (Wendy Crewson) shop. Below, Alicia Silverstone (who also serves as an executive producer) breaks down the finale revelations, Fiona’s complicated feelings about her family, and more, plus shares her hopes for Season 2.

That is quite the cliffhanger, with Father Al at Mary’s and really putting Fiona in a corner considering he’s in the States, she’s in Ireland. What’s going through Fiona’s mind at the end of that call? Does she have any idea what she can do?

Alicia Silverstone: It’s bad. Really, really bad.

How much have you been having discussions about what a season two could look like?

Yeah, we’ve started those discussions, but it’s so early days that it’s impossible for me to even begin to tell you. I really want to stay with Ireland and stay with all the Irish, Isidora [Dearbhla Molloy], love Isidora. And so we’ll see.

How have Fiona’s feelings about her father changed over the course of the season? Everything she learns about him, getting to know his family, and all of that?

Yeah, I think she had a real awakening because she has pushed down all the feelings she had for him. She was so traumatized by him leaving. It would be horrible to have your parent leave no matter what, but they were so close, he was her bestie and she idolized him and they were — I mean, I think any parent leaving would be horrendous, but it just made no sense. It just didn’t make any sense. And so she felt so abandoned in her little brain and got hardened and didn’t trust people. And once she’s involved in all this, I think she starts to realize — she’s questioning it through the whole series, “Am I just being used? What’s happening here?” She really doesn’t know. But I think by the end she goes, “Oh, I think he’s actually a good guy who’s trying to do something good, and he’s leading me here.” But most of her frustration through the whole thing is, “Why now? Why didn’t you come to me years ago? I could have handled it. So there’s so much anger and upset, but she’s finding that she’s also feeling, I think, closer to him and the reason she keeps fighting this — she puts herself in danger every single day, she’s just walking in front of a train. She’s doing it because it makes her close to her dad. It makes her feel his presence. She’s doing this to be with him. She missed him so deeply. That wound is so big.

How has her experience in Ireland changed how she feels about her life back in the United States? Because it’s so different, those two worlds for her.

Yeah. I think that’s probably also going to be explored in Season 2 would be what does this mean for her? I mean, she’s been there a while now, so what does this all mean and what’s going to happen and where does she belong? Because her world has been turned upside down and now she has all this family here that she wants to get to know. Again, it makes her feel closer to her dad. She’s felt so alienated and so isolated, and she’s been so cold in her experience with her relationships, and now she has her mom there. So that’s tricky. And she loves her assistant, Tess [Djouliet Amara], who I think is still fantastic. But that’s a real torn situation.

Yeah, because she has a new love interest (Leonardo Taiwo‘s Musa) now in Ireland as well.

Yes. Well, there’s him, too.

But with everything going on, especially at the end of the finale, where do they stand? Is she even really ready to delve into what that could be, especially depending on whether she stays or not?

I think that’s all the stuff we have to explore and figure out. She’s never held a relationship for long. My imagination is that she had a boyfriend in college, he hurt her, and then she was like, “That’s it. Dad hurt me. Boyfriend hurt me. I’m done. I’m going to sleep with men when I want to. It’s going to be on my terms and I’m not going to get attached to anyone. I cannot trust anyone but my mom.” And then now she’s realizing, “Wait, my mom wasn’t telling me the truth either about what happened?” And she feels so betrayed by so much that I think I imagine that while she’s really enjoying Musa as this very special person who’s treating her so differently and everything feels so different — he looks at her with so much love, he’s so completely there for her — I think in some ways it’s amazing and in some ways, it’s like she just doesn’t know what to do. It’s really hard. But I think right now she’s enjoying it and we’ll see where that goes.

Then Fiona finds out what happened to her dad and how he died. Has she even been able to process that? She’s just getting to know his family, then it’s like, oh, this is who actually killed him (his sister).

That’s the most horrendous thing. I think it’s so interesting though that she still has so much care for Una [Simone Kirby]. I think she is an empathetic person. As cold as she is in terms of her sort of, “don’t come too close to me” vibration, she’s also just so desperate. She’s like a little baby who’s so desperate for love and she had a great mom, so her mom loved her up. So she did have that. So lucky to have one solid parent. But I think she’s so craving the connection to her dad. She’s just chasing her dad through her whole life, which is not unlike most people are always chasing their parents in some ways, but I think when this is a big wound she’s chasing.

Do you think she’s caught the investigative bug now enough that she’d want to continue to solve crimes not related to her?

Very possibly. We’ll see. I don’t know. [Laughs]

Talk about filming the scenes with young Fiona. That was so good.

Young Fiona was incredible, and when she came in and read, I was doing Bugonia in London, and so I had a day where I could, we auditioned three Musas and three baby Fionas, and that was my idea because I just felt like we couldn’t tell by the tapes. I just felt like it was too difficult. Everyone wanted to make a decision, and I just felt like, let’s slow down and meet with them and see. And I’m so glad we did because we ended up really going with two completely different people in that experience, baby Fiona or little Fiona, she made me sob in the room with her. It was so raw and it freaked me out. How do you access this? What’s wrong in your life right now that is making you able to do this? But I don’t think she has any. I think she’s fine. I think she’s okay, but her emotions are so right there and she’s so good, that little one, so good.

Also to see Fiona with Declan, that’s not something that we would usually get in a crime drama.

Yeah, I love those scenes. I mean, I really love working with Jason O’Mara. He’s so good. And I hope we get to do more. I think we have to have more of him because he’s such a good actor and our relationship is so tender as this adult self sitting there saying, again, longing for him, dreaming of him, wanting to be close to him so much. There’s a scene in the, I think it’s Episode 2 or 3 where she’s reading his journal and it’s like emotion comes over her just simply from reading his words and knowing that he’d been thinking of her. He didn’t ignore her. He didn’t forget her. That’s part of what’s so lovely about Musa is he tells her, “He talked about you all the time,” which is maddening because it’s so dumb. But at the same time, he thought he was protecting us. And so what a mess.

Yeah, the Fiona and Róisín (Ruth Codd) dynamic I think was probably my favorite onscreen. It was just so fun and seeing those two warming to each other, getting to know each other, and then you introduce the Róisín and Tess thing, also long distance.

She’s cute. She’s funny. And I love her. When she did her audition for it, why I instantly fell in love with her, it was like a tape, and she started on her big mouth, like a huge yawn. She was doing it. She’s just so weird and brilliant and she’s just funny. We have a good dynamic. It’s good. She’s great.

Is there anything else you would want to explore in a second season whether for your character or anyone else?

There’s so much to explore. I think we’re going to go deeper into the emotional, the feelings of it all, and allow ourselves to slow down on that. What is it? Because it’s big, what’s happened to her, and it’s big, what’s happening. And so I think we’ll do some of that, but we’ll have to see. We have to get to that stage first. And my son saw the whole thing and he’s 14 and he loved it, too. So I love that it can cover all the demographics. And he also said Róisín, he was like, “She’s the best one in the show … Of course next to you, mom.” I was like, “No, it’s okay. You can like Róisín more than me.” But he really loved that relationship and loved her character. I’m very proud of her. I’m proud. I really fought to have [Ruth], so I’m proud of her. Somewhere they wanted to go another way and I was like, “Uh-uh, let’s do this.” And it’s really nice when you see that and you see how the impact of that. It’s so good. She’s so good. I was involved at the very beginning of all of this, so every creative decision. So it was sort of fun to see the fruits of your labor. She’s brilliant, and I’m taking credit.

Irish Blood, Season 1, Streaming Now, Acorn TV